The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458 for the chance to be featured.
NEW BBB REVIEW RATING SYSTEM AVAILABLE TO ACCREDITED BUSINESSES
The Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado is now offering a new customer rating system as a free benefit to its accredited businesses. Now, a business can simply send a text to their customer through a free customized app, and with one click, the customer can quickly review and rate the business’s performance from their mobile devices.
Businesses seek feedback from their customers, who are often too busy to get online and leave comments about the product or service they just received. The basic Review Solution app now gives accredited businesses access to quickly and easily acquire these valuable customer reviews.
Today, 92 percent of consumers read online reviews and 40 percent form an opinion by reading one to three reviews. Eight-eight percent of these consumers trust a review as much as a personal recommendation. The Star Rating system is the No. 1 factor used by consumers to build trust and make a buying decision.
For more than 100 years, the Better Business Bureau has been vetting and verifying customer’s reviews and building marketplace trust. Today, more than ever, businesses need to have a positive online reputation through posted reviews and star ratings. BBB Accredited Businesses now have a better resource for this with the new Review Solution system.
The Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado serves 25 counties throughout Southern Colorado and houses more than 22,000 profiles on companies in the region. In 2018, it processed 2,230 complaints, 4,446 customer reviews and had 1.2 million pageviews on its website. All company and charity profiles are available for free online. For more information, visit them online at bbb.org/local-bbb/bbb-of-southern-colorado.
RMHCSC NAMES MR. ROOTER PLUMBING ITS 2018 CORPORATE SUPPORTER OF THE YEAR
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado (RMHCSC) has named Mr. Rooter Plumbing its 2018 Corporate Supporter of the Year.
“We are thankful to have Mr. Rooter’s ongoing support for the children and families we serve,” said Sam Rush-Walton, RMHCSC Development Director.
With 11 families sharing four bathrooms 365 days a year, the more-than 100-year-old Ronald McDonald House needs repairs. The plumbing company has provided $30,000 of work, free of charge, since 2012.
For Mr. Rooter Plumbing owner Charlie Hall, it’s a no-brainer because he knows the affliction those staying at the Ronald McDonald House feel. His wife Dee is a cancer survivor.
“You don’t think of Ronald McDonald House Charities until you need them,” said Hall, who formed a partnership with the organization in 2012. “It started through a corporate project, but it’s transcended into a personal passion. If we can save them money, they can apply it to those who need it.”
In addition to providing plumbing services pro bono for the RMHCSC, the Halls donated $1,500 in honor of their business’s 15th anniversary. They also held a Rolls of Love Drive, collecting a truck full of wish list items from customers.
“We love to pay it forward,” Hall said. “We relish our relationship with RMHCSC, and we are so honored by their recognition.”
When the Halls purchased Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Southern Colorado in 2003, it only had six employees and they had no plumbing experience. In 2019, business has increased eightfold — the shop has 21 employees and they’ve received multiple awards.
Mr. Rooter Plumbing services local areas including Woodland Park, Lake George, Green Mountain Falls and Manitou Springs.
- Compiled by Breeanna Jent