The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458 for the chance to be featured.
MISS PRISS OPENS IN WOODLAND PARK
Pam Mikesell has opened Miss Priss in the Vintage Square Market in downtown Woodland Park. The shop carries women’s apparel, shoes, accessories and gifts. As well, Miss Priss carries a comprehensive line of jeans and offers a 20 percent discount for high school students who present an identification card. For the Moose is Loose campaign, through Feb. 24, Miss Priss has a variety of specials.
THANK YOU TO PROJECT HEALING WATERS DONORS
Teller County donors who supported the Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing fundraiser Feb. 2 at Stargazer’s event center include: Banana Belt Liquor, Benchmark Mortgage, Carmen’s Tapas Grill, Eagle Fire Lodge, Joanie’s Deli, Park State Bank & Trust, Rainbow Falls Mtn. Trout, Swiss Chalet restaurant and loft, Iron Tree restaurant, Kitchen Connection, South Platte Fly Shop, Southern Lilly restaurant, Tumbling Trout Fly Shop, The Historic Ute Inn, Tractor Supply, Tweeds Fine Furnishings, Hungry Bear and McGinty’s Wood Oven Pizza. El Paso County donors are the Little Beaver Inn and the Mucky Duck restaurant in Green Mountain Falls and Wines of Colorado in Cascade.
MOOSE IS LOOSE CONTINUES THROUGH FEB. 24
The Moose is Loose, led by Tanner Coy of Tweeds Fine Furnishings, continues through Feb. 24 in Woodland Park. The annual event includes a poker run as well as a promotion to earn Moose Bucks, essay and coloring contests for children and specials in participating businesses.
- Written by Pat Hill
ENJOY A NEW KIND OF WINTER SLEIGH RIDE IN PIKE
NATIONAL FOREST
Great Outdoors Adventures in Woodland Park offers year-round adventure tours including a first-of-a-kind winter trail rides in Pike National Forest. This winter, book a sleigh ride-like tour in an enclosed, heated Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicle to the best scenic overlooks and trails the region’s national forest has to offer. A professional guide will lead.
Adventures start at the GOA store at 19251 E. Highway 24 in Woodland Park, then head north to a private trailhead in Westcreek. Professionally guided trail rides range from two to eight hours, all while learning about the area’s geography, forest, wildlife and history.
“Truman’s Rock is one of the more popular ride destinations, providing exceptional views of the Rocky Mountains. It’s a pretty secluded area of the forest that not many people know about and our tours are one of the most convenient ways to get there,” said Drew Stoll, GOA co-owner and guide. Blankets and hot chocolate are also included to ensure guests are warm and comfortable throughout the day’s adventure.
GOA also offers fat tire electric bike (e-bike) rentals and tours. Fat-tire bikes were invented for riding over snow and provide a unique winter bicycling experience. E-bikes are pedal-assist bicycles, making them much easier to ride than traditional bicycles. The fat-tire e-bikes can be ridden up to 40 miles on a single charge and make hills feel like flat terrain.
Great Outdoors Adventures is a family owned and operated premier outdoor recreation adventure company certified under a professional outfitter program called Polaris Adventures. Contact GOA at 686-6816 or online at goadventures.org to book your winter adventure.
- Compiled by Breeanna Jent