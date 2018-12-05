The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458 for the chance to be featured.
LIONS CLUB MAKES DONATION TO COMMUNITY CUPBOARD
Jim Hitt, Woodland Park Pikes Peak Lions Club secretary, presented $500 check to Beth Tinsley, a 25-year volunteer at the Community Cupboard, to help with with increased needs during the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas season. All Lions Club fundraisers are used for the benefit of the local community.
TELLER ADMINISTRATOR REAPPOINTED TO STATE’S BROADBAND DEPLOYMENT BOARD
Greg Winkler, former Teller County administrator, was reappointed this month by Gov. John Hickenlooper to another term on the Colorado Broadband Deployment Board. Winkler, who lives in Divide, is the regional manager for the Colorado Department of Local Affairs.
CONSTRUCTION CONTINUES ON NATURAL GROCERS
Natural Grocers is scheduled to open off Paradise Lodge Lane in Woodland Park in mid-to-late January, depending on the weather, according to spokesperson Amber Dutra.
-Written by Pat Hill