The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458, or contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
KIWANIS GIVE BACK TO FAMILY OF FALLEN GREEN BERET
The Ute Pass Kiwanis raised $2,500 for the family of Sgt. 1st Class Elliott Robbins, a Green Beret medical sergeant of Florissant, who was killed in June in Afghanistan. The money represents the proceeds from the Kiwanis booth at Pro-Promotions’ Motorcycle Rally in Cripple Creek this August.
TELLER COUNTY REAL ESTATE UPDATES
According to the Roshek Report, 60 homes sold August in Teller County and Ute Pass. In Woodland Park, of 42 homes sold, the highest-priced was $968,000; the lowest, $222,000. In Divide, of 15 homes sold, the highest-priced was $750,000; the lowest, $175,000. In Florissant, of 12 homes sold, the highest-priced was $495,000; the lowest, $142,000. In Cripple Creek, of nine homes sold, the highest-priced was $275,000; the lowest, $69,900. In Ute Pass, of two homes sold, the highest-priced was $445,000; the lowest, $305,000.
- Written by Pat Hill
BOOTHS AVAILABLE FOR UPCOMING BUSINESS EXPO
Booths are available for the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce’s Fall Chamber Business Expo scheduled for Nov. 7 from 5-7 p.m. at the Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park.
Chamber member booth rental fees are $65, with an additional $5 for electricity. Non-member booths are $130. The expo offers the opportunity for local businesses and organizations to showcase the services and products they offer.
Reserve your space online at tinyurl.com/y69hcweb. Or, download the application at tinyurl.com/y2wtxg7f and return it with payment to the Chamber office, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, by Oct. 25. The
- Written by Breeanna Jent