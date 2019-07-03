The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458, or contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
KIOSK IN DOWNTOWN WP UNDER PROGRESS
It’s getting closer. According to the owner, Dan Taylor, the kiosk on U.S. 24 in downtown Woodland Park is scheduled to open around Labor Day. The kiosk is being built on the property that will eventually be part of Taylor’s Express Car Wash. The project includes the construction of Pikes Peak Avenue between the highway and Willow Street, the work funded by Taylor.
-Written by Pat Hill