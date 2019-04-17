The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458, or contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
KARLA GRAZIER, DISCOVER GOODWILL OF SOUTHERN AND WESTERN COLORADO, RECEIVES 2019 ATHENA LEADERSHIP AWARD
Karla Grazier, president and CEO of Discover Goodwill of Southern and Western Colorado, was recently honored as the 2019 ATHENA Leadership Award recipient.
The ATHENA Leadership Award celebrates and honors businesswomen for their professional excellence, community service and mentorship of other women. Grazier joins an elite and international group of past recipients. More than 7,000 women from over 500 communities in eight countries have received the ATHENA Leadership Award since its inception in 1982.
Grazier is a well-known figure in the community. In addition to her role with Discover Goodwill, which has various locations, including its Woodland Park Retail Center, 101 Paradise Lodge Lane in Woodland Park, she serves on numerous local, state, and national boards and committees, including Colorado State Workforce Development Council, State of Colorado Rehabilitation Council, Pikes Peak Workforce Investment Board of El Paso and Teller counties, and Goodwill Industries International, including a term as their board chair in 2017-2018.
As president and CEO, Grazier leads a diverse and growing workforce of more than 1,300 employees and oversees a program with an annual revenue of more than $60 million.
Her business accomplishments are numerous and significant. She obtained the territory rights to an additional 16 counties in Colorado, extending Discover Goodwill’s reach from Kansas to Utah. She led the $10.6 million project to consolidate Discover Goodwill’s programs and operations into a new campus and oversaw the opening of new stores in Pueblo, Monument, Durango, and Colorado Springs for a total of 13 in her territory.
Grazier launched Discover Goodwill’s Possibilities in 2012, a first-of-its-kind program that teaches essential life skills and provides community integration opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities.
“Karla’s dedication to serving the people of Southern and Western Colorado is evident in the impact her leadership of Discover Goodwill has had on tens of thousands of individuals annually, via programs that help seniors, the financially disadvantaged, and individuals who have intellectual and developmental disabilities live more independently,” said Aileen Berrios, senior vice president of 5Star Bank and Discover Goodwill governing board member.
“I live my life by a personal mantra – nothing great was ever achieved by being realistic. Believe in yourself and surround yourself with people that believe in you,” Grazier advised. “I am so very honored by this award. Thank you.”
Grazier was honored at the 2019 ATHENA Award Luncheon April 4 at The Antlers Hotel. ATHENA nominees are nominated by their peers and judged on a points system by a panel of past recipients.
-Compiled by Breeanna Jent