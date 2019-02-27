The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458 for the chance to be featured.
JANUARY REAL ESTATE SALES IN TELLER COUNTY
According to the Roshek Report, 35 homes sold in Teller County and Ute Pass in January. In Woodland Park, of 14 homes sold, the highest-priced was $1,335,000; the lowest, $102,000. In Divide, of eight homes sold, the highest-priced was $465,000; the lowest, $90,000. In Florissant, of six homes sold, the highest-priced was $662,000; the lowest, $157,000. In Cripple Creek, of four homes sold, the highest-priced was $290,000; the lowest, $100,000. In Ute Pass, of three homes sold, the highest-priced was $488,000 the lowest, $300,000.
THE RESOURCE EXCHANGE TO HOST PROVIDER FAIR IN WOODLAND PARK
The Resource Exchange will be hosting a Woodland Park Provider Connection Fair to connect Teller County residents to more than 20 employers looking to hire employees.
Those looking for a career working with children or adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities (IDD) like autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and others, are encouraged to attend. Attendees will learn about full- and part-time career opportunities with flexible hours, and meaningful and fulfilling work. More than 20 employers will be on site, offering employment opportunities and answering questions.
The event is scheduled for March 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., in Woodland Park.
Job-seekers must be 18 or older to apply. Please bring a resumé.
For further information, call 720-341-3751.
THE INSURANCE CENTER NOW SOLD
Julie and Ken Matthews have sold The Insurance Center to Joy Pickett.
- Compiled by Pat Hill and Breeanna Jent