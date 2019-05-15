The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458, or contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
GOA TO HOST ANNIVERSARY PARTY
Great Outdoors Adventures in Woodland Park will host a first-year anniversary celebration Saturday with an open house from noon to 9 p.m. From 5 to 9 p.m. there will be a dinner party with sliders for sale.
COMMUNITY BUSINESS MIXER SET FOR TUESDAY
The Community Business Mixer for southern Teller County is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday 21 at Victor’s Gold Camp AG and Mining Museum at 102 S. Second St. in Victor. For information, call 689-3584, ext. 118.
WOMEN’S NETWORKING GROUP TO MEET BEGINNING IN JUNE
Lindsey Mannix has initiated a women’s networking group in Woodland Park. The first meeting is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 14 at Shining Mountain Golf Club. The lunch is $18. The meetings will be monthly, on the second Friday of each month at the golf club. For information, call 480-8638.
-Written by Pat Hill
CHAMBER TO PARTNER WITH WPSD FOR INTERNSHIP PROGRAM
The Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Woodland Park RE-2 school system to create a student internship program to be utilized by the Chamber's business members.
To do so, the Chamber must hear from its business members in reference to the business' needs, expectations and more.
A roundtable discussion with school leaders who will assist in the program's implementation is scheduled for Thursday from 7:30 to 9 a.m., in the basement meeting room of the Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park.
To better prepare for the meeting, RSVP to debmiller@gwpcc.biz.
-Compiled by Breeanna Jent