Forest Ridge Senior Living, LLC has been recognized by US News and World Report as one of “America’s Best Nursing Homes” for 2018 -2019.
US News & World Report evaluated over 15,000 nursing homes nationwide, in every state and nearly 100 major metropolitan areas. Across the nation, approximately 2,000 nursing facilities earned a High-Performing rating in Short-Stay Rehabilitation and a total of 2,975 nursing homes earned the designation of a U.S. News’s Best Nursing Home.
“I am extremely proud of the Forest Ridge team,” stated Roger Call, the facilty’s administrator, in a press release. “This award is difficult to attain. We were one of the few nursing facilities in the nation that earned the highest rating in both Short-Stay Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care.”
Forest Ridge Senior Living and Rehabilitation offers multiple levels of care including Rapid Recovery Rehabilitation, Long Term Skilled Care, and Memory Care. It is located on the hospital campus in Woodland Park and is also a recognized preferred provider of the UC Health system.