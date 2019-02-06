The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458 for the chance to be featured.
FLORISSANT GRANGE TO HOST VALENTINE COMMUNITY BRUNCH
Florissant Grange is hosting a Valentine Community Brunch Feb. 16 at the Grange from 8-11 a.m. Join in the fun for scrambled eggs, hash browns, biscuits and sausage gravy, oven-naked bacon, fruit, pastries and more, all for a suggested donation of $7. Bring your Valentine or any guest you choose. The Grange Hall is located at 2009 County Road 31 in Florissant. Call 719-748-5004 for more information.
- Compiled by Breeanna Jent