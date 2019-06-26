The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458, or contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
DAYBREAK FOUNDER LEVY RECEIVES LEGACY AWARD
Paula Levy, founder of DayBreak – an Adult Day Program, has received the Joe Henjum Senior Accolades Legacy Award. Henjum, who died in 2010, co-founded the Senior Resource Council. The legacy awards honor individuals and organizations that demonstrate exemplary commitment to improving the quality of life for seniors in the Pikes Peak Region.
TELLER COUNTY REAL ESTATE REPORTS
According to the Roshek Report, 64 homes sold in May in Teller County and Ute Pass. In Woodland Park, of 28 homes sold, the highest-priced was $950,000; the lowest, $180,000. In Divide, of 11 homes sold, the highest-priced was $970,000; the lowest, $195,000. In Florissant, of 13 homes sold, the highest-priced was $585,000; the lowest, $180,000. In Cripple Creek, of four homes sold, the highest-priced was $650,000; the lowest, $229,000. In Ute Pass, of eight homes sold, the highest-priced was $410,000; the lowest, $225,000.
-Written by Pat Hill
NEW YOGA, MEDITATION STUDIO OFFERS MORE CHOICES FOR HEALTH AND WELLNESS
Cascade’s newest yoga and meditation studio opened Saturday, celebrating the occasion with classes and refreshments.
Midland Studio, located at 8025 W. Highway 24 in Cascade at the entrance to Pikes Peak, opened in the building alongside other health and wellness ventures, including a massage studio and a salon, said building owner Win Smith.
“Cascade is a very small community, but it is sort of a midpoint between Colorado Springs and Woodland Park into Teller County, as well as Green Mountain Falls and Manitou Springs,” Smith said. “We hope to be a convenient spot for travelers and we are very excited to have a yoga studio in our building.
“There’s a lot of development of health and wellness in Denver, but you don’t see that as much in the (Pikes Peak region), so this is a great addition to the area. It’s a nice fit for the region.”
Midland Studio offers focused meditation, rocket vinyasa — a playful style of traditional Ashtanga yoga — and yin yoga in a variety of skill levels.
Currently, the studio is offering unlimited classes for a period of two weeks for $20. To view pricing, to see more classes or to book a class, visit their website at midlandcascade.com.
-Written by Breeanna Jent