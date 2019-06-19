The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458, or contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.

DayBreak members receive gifted quilts
DayBreak founder Paula Levy and Joni Edmisten, certified nursing assistant at DayBreak, with clients from DayBreak — An Adult Day Program, as they receive their gifted quilts from members of Quilters above the Clouds. Photo by Pat Hill
DAYBREAK CLIENTS RECEIVE GIFTED QUILTS

Clients of DayBreak — an Adult Day Program received fidget quilts from members of Quilters above the Clouds, who do their quilting on the lower level of Mountain View United Methodist Church.

DETTENRIEDER JOINS PALMER LAND TRUST BOARD

Teller County Commissioner Marc Dettenrieder joined the board of directors of the Palmer Land Trust, a nonprofit organization that holds several conservation-easement agreements with county landowners.

THANK YOU TO THESE FINANCIAL, IN-KIND SUPPORTERS OF GOLDEN MEADOWS DOG PARK

Park State Bank & Trust, Woodland Home and Hardware, Foxworth-Galbraith, the Brewing Science Institute, Image Bearings Cleaning and Perini & Associates, City of Woodland Park and the city’s Parks and Recreation Department provided financial and in-kind support for Golden Meadows Dog Park, a Girl Scout project launched by Bianca Bryant, 17. The park opened at Meadow Wood Sports Complex June 1.

UPRHSD RECEIVES GRANT TO EXPAND MENTAL HEALTH PROGRAM

Ute Pass Regional Health Service District received a $137,742 grant from Colorado Springs Health Foundation to expand its Mental Health Assessment Program.

- Written by Pat Hill

