DAYBREAK CLIENTS RECEIVE GIFTED QUILTS
Clients of DayBreak — an Adult Day Program received fidget quilts from members of Quilters above the Clouds, who do their quilting on the lower level of Mountain View United Methodist Church.
DETTENRIEDER JOINS PALMER LAND TRUST BOARD
Teller County Commissioner Marc Dettenrieder joined the board of directors of the Palmer Land Trust, a nonprofit organization that holds several conservation-easement agreements with county landowners.
THANK YOU TO THESE FINANCIAL, IN-KIND SUPPORTERS OF GOLDEN MEADOWS DOG PARK
Park State Bank & Trust, Woodland Home and Hardware, Foxworth-Galbraith, the Brewing Science Institute, Image Bearings Cleaning and Perini & Associates, City of Woodland Park and the city’s Parks and Recreation Department provided financial and in-kind support for Golden Meadows Dog Park, a Girl Scout project launched by Bianca Bryant, 17. The park opened at Meadow Wood Sports Complex June 1.
UPRHSD RECEIVES GRANT TO EXPAND MENTAL HEALTH PROGRAM
Ute Pass Regional Health Service District received a $137,742 grant from Colorado Springs Health Foundation to expand its Mental Health Assessment Program.
