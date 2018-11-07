Teller County Business Buzz: Cripple Creek Transit named Small Community Transit Agency of the Year; Community Partnership Family Resource Center, TESSA receive grants; Aspen Mine Center launches Razmataz
CRIPPLE CREEK TRANSIT NAMED SMALL COMMUNITY TRANSIT AGENCY OF THE YEAR
Cripple Creek Transit was named Small Community Transit Agency of the year. The award is given for system performance and regional support efforts. Cripple Creek’s was one of nine small transit agencies in the running for the award. “I felt it was important to have the transit team receive the award, they are the folks that made the difference,” said Ted Schweitzer, transportation manager for the city of Cripple Creek. As well, the transit service received $179,580 administrative and operating award from the agency. “The funds will be used to provide regional service and to improve the for our passengers,” Schweitzer said.
COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP FAMILY RESOURCE CENTER, TESSA RECEIVE GRANTS
The Colorado Health Foundation awarded a $50,000 grant to Community Partnership Family Resource Center in Divide and $79,000 to TESSA, which has an office at the Aspen Mine Center in Cripple Creek.
Established in 1992, the CPFRC provides needed programs for families and children across Teller County. It has taken a leading role in recognizing challenges brought on by rapid growth and has been instrumental in establishing and supporting human services not being met or addressed by county government and school districts.
TESSA was established in May 1977 as an information provider and resource referral service for women threatened or assaulted by their partners. TESSA is a multi-faceted agency that includes a confidential safehouse, victim advocacy, counseling and children’s programs, a 24/7 SafeLine, and community outreach and education to realize a vision of a community free of personal violence for all.
The Colorado Health Foundation helps serve low income and underprivileged Coloradans.
ASPEN MINE CENTER LAUNCHES RAZMATAZ
Angie Trelstad, client services director at the Aspen Mine Center, recently helped the nonprofit organization launch Razmataz, which offers recycled clothing, shoes and purses. Razmatax depends on donations for the inventory, with the sale proceeds helping to fund the center’s multiple programs and services.
