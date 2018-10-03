The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458 for the chance to be featured.
”COURIER BUILDING” GETS NEW OWNERS
Scott and Samantha Kelley recently bought the “Courier building” at U.S. 24 and Paradise Circle in Woodland Park. According to the Teller County assessor’s website, the Kelleys paid $540,000 for the building formerly owned by the late Ken Bauer and his wife, Louise. Samantha Kelley is the owner of Kelley and Chulick, CPAs. Pictured with the couple is their daughter, Dagny, 6.
ADDITIONAL SPONSORS OF LIGHT OF HOPE TELLER
The presenting sponsors of the Court Appointed Special Advocate Light of Hope Teller Sept. 18 at Shining Mountain Golf Club were, in addition to NewMont Mining Corp., Wildwood Casinoi, Walmart Supercenter, Johnson Kush, P.C., Benchmark Mortage and Ent Credit Union.
-Written by Pat Hill
WOODLAND PARK CHAMBER SEEKING VENDORS FOR FALL BUSINESS EXPO
The Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce is hosting its semiannual Business Expo from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 1. Businesses interested in security booth space may download the application at tinyurl.com/y9rcm4q7 or call Scott Leas at 687-9885.
The event regularly attracts more than 600 people form the area. The event is free to attend and open to the public. Vendor spaces are available on a first come, first served basis.
SYMPHONY TO HOST APPRECIATION CONCERT
The Ute Pass Symphony Guild will host a Concert of Appreciation, featuring the Colorado Springs Philharmonic Brass Quintet from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Park.
The Cari Dell Trio will perform prior to the Philharmonic.
Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs. Bring a picnic dinner. The Symphony Guild Boosters will be serving food.
PLAN FOR THE LIGHTER SIDE OF CHRISTMAS
The 2018 Lighter Side of Christmas Committee will soon wrap up sponsorships for this year. The LSOC Parade Committee is in full swing planning for the 2018 parade, “Christmas in the Stars,” which will be held Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.
This year, celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Lighter Side of Christmas parade. Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the LSOC Parade and the Ute Pass Honor Guard (American Legion, Eric V. Dickson Post 1980 and VFW, Thomas Kelly Post 6051).
For more information or to participate, visit lightersideofchristmas.com to download forms or contact Tracie Bennitt at 687-7375 or via email at tracie@dinosaurbrokers.com.
-Compiled by Breeanna Jent