The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458, or contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
TELLER COUNTY REAL ESTATE REPORTS: JULY
According to the Roshek Report, 92 homes sold in Teller County and Ute Pass in July. In Woodland Park, of 42 homes sold, the highest-priced was $775,000; the lowest, $160,000. In Divide, of 19 homes sold, the highest-priced was $1,575,ooo; the lowest, $87,000. In Florissant, of 17 homes sold, the highest-priced was $438,000; the lowest, $150,000. In Cripple Creek, of 12 homes sold, the highest-priced was $319,000; the lowest, $74,000. In Ute Pass, of two homes sold, the highest-priced was $650,000; the lowest, $190,000.
OYATE HERBALS HEALING SALVES AVAILABLE IN FLORISSANT
Tammie Lowell of Florissant is the local source for Oyate Herbals healing salves. For information, call 661-0410.
- Written by Pat Hill