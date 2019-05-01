The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458, or contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH’S CLARK EARNS CREDENTIALS AS CERTIFIED PREVENTION SPECIALIST
Tami Clark, program manager for Teller County Public Health, recently received credentials as a certified prevention specialist through the International Certification and Reciprocity Consortium. As well, Clark recently earned a master’s degree in health policy and management.
‘MARKETS AT THE MUSEUM’ LAUNCHES JUNE 1
The Cripple Creek District Museum launches “Markets at the Museum,” June 1. Subsequent markets will be held the first Saturday of every month, from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. For more information or an application, send an email to director@cripplecreekmuseum.com, using Museum Markets in the email subject line. Or call 689-9540.
-Written by Pat Hill