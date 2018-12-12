The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458 for the chance to be featured.
COMMUNITY INVITED TO NEWMONT COMMUNITY OPEN HOUSE
Newmont Mining Corporation is inviting the public to join them at upcoming Community Open House meetings this week.
To keep citizens informed about its mining operations, Newmont CC&V is hosting community open houses: Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Cripple Creek Heritage Center, 9283 Colorado Highway 67 in Cripple Creek; and Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Victor Community Center, 205 E. Portland Ave. in Victor.
On Wednesday, overview mining northeast of Cripple Creek on Globe Hill and Schist Island. On Thursday, overview mining north of Victor in the South Cresson.
At 6 p.m., the meetings will begin with a safety share followed by a brief presentation to highlight operational issues, communications efforts and the mine’s community investment successes.
The meetings will also include one-on-one time with CC&V managers and staff to answer questions pertaining to mining operations.
Those who wish to address specific topics should email External Relations Representative Brad Poulson at brad.poulson@newmont.com or CC&V External Relations Manager Lorna Shaw at lorna.shaw@newmont.com.
MOUNTAIN VIEW YOGURT PLUS OFFERS VIEWS AND GOODIES
It’s been about three months since owners Carolyn and Craig Stalnaker purchased Mountain View Yogurt Plus at 222 W. Midland Ave. in Woodland Park. The couple, who moved to Woodland Park from California in 2016, purchased the shop to make it a “place where families, students and teens year-round can gather in a warm, safe, friendly place not only during warm weather, but any time,” they said in a release.
After purchasing the shop, they renamed it to reflect the view of Pikes Peak and their offerings of yogurt “plus” hot dogs, hot chocolate, coffee, soft drinks, chips and boba bubble tea.
The community is invited to visit and try some samples of their offerings. Patrons can earn a 50 percent discount card after five yogurt purchases, and a free cup after 10.
A BETTER HEARING CENTER FEATURES VARIETY OF HEARING DEVICES
Tammy and James Stobaugh recently opened A Better Hearing Center at 316 W. Midland Avenue in Woodland Park.
The business features a variety of hearing devices and features the Phonak, designed for people with active lifestyles.
“We pride ourselves on customer care and improving quality of life,” James Stobaugh said.
For information, call 686-6800.
2018 CHAMBER AWARD NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN
Nominations for the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce’s prestigious Annual Awards event are now open through Jan. 15, 2019.
Voters may cast their nominations for Business of the Year, Employee of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Wagon Boss, the most prestigious award given annually — the Chamber’s “Citizen of the Year.”
Please note that nomination criteria differs for each of these categories.
Awards will be judged according to information submitted that meets the listed criteria. Lack of insufficient information will disqualify nominations.
Nominees for these awards will be kept confidential. Notification will be made to the winner prior to the Chamber’s Annual Dinner, scheduled for March 15.
For more information, contact the Chamber at 687-9885 or visit woodlandparkchamber.com.
- Compiled by Pat Hill and Breeanna Jent