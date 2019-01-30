The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458 for the chance to be featured.
CHAMBER SEEKS AUCTION DONATIONS FOR 52ND ANNUAL DINNER, AUCTION
The Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce is seeking auction donations for its 52nd annual Chamber Dinner, Awards and Silent Auction event scheduled for March 15, which is anticipated to draw more than 350 guests.
“Your support by donating a product, service or gift makes such a significant impact to the programs, projects and training we are able to provide for the business community of the region,” reads a statement by the Chamber.
Those desiring to donate a unique gift item may contact Scott Leas by phone at the Chamber office, 687-9885, or by email at sleas@gwpcc.biz. The Chamber can also assist donors in formulating a package/product, service or item. Arrangements can also be made for donations to be picked up, or donors may drop them by the Chamber office, 210 E. Midland Ave. in Woodland Park, by March 1.
The Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce is a 501(C)6 organization. Contact the office for the Tax ID number if needed.
- Compiled by Breeanna Jent