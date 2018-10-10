The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458 for the chance to be featured.
ANDERSEN TAPPED AS VECTRA BANK’S MARKET PRESIDENT
Shannon Andersen has been named market president for Vectra Bank in Woodland Park. Andersen has 26 years of banking experience and with the new position is responsible for attracting and serving new commercial and retail business clients. Andersen is a member of Kiwanis and a classroom volunteer for Junior Achievement, for which she won the Bronze Leadership Award. In 2014, she was named Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce Voluneer of the Year.
CALLING VENDORS FOR FALL EXPO
The Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce and Platinum Relations will host the Fall Chamber Business Expo Nov. 1 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center from 5-7 p.m.
Vendors are encouraged to reserve booths today.
Chamber member booth rental is $60, and an additional $5 charge for electricity. Non-member booths are $120. This is the opportunity for local businesses and vendors to showcase your business and services offered. Average event attendance for the expo is between 275 and 300 people.
To reserve a booth online, visit tinyurl.com/y8tnt2d3. To download the application and return payment to the Chamber by Oct. 25, visit tinyurl.com/ybmmdzz3.
TELLER COUNTY SHERIFF AVAILABLE TO CHAT WITH RESIDENTS AT ‘COFFEE WITH THE SHERIFF’ EVENT
The Teller County Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s Association will host a free and public “Coffee with the Sheriff” event Oct. 18 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park.
Residents may stop by and have coffee with Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell beginning 7:30 a.m.
-Compiled by Pat Hill and Breeanna Jent