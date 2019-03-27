The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458 for the chance to be featured.
AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE AGENCY OWNER FRANK GUNDY AND STAFF EARN TOP HONOR FOR CUSTOMER SERVICE
Frank Gundy, an American Family Insurance agency owner in Woodland Park and Colorado Springs, has been recognized for providing an outstanding customer experience under the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program.
“An extraordinary customer experience is a top priority at American Family and our agency owners are a critical part of accomplishing that,” said Ann Hamilton, American Family Insurance customer experience vice president. “The select group of agency owners who have attained the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification have, according to their customers, consistently provided that outstanding service that is a differentiator for us among insurance providers.”
The service excellence distinction was determined through an evaluation process conducted under guidelines established through the company’s American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program. The process consists of a customer satisfaction survey which measures customers’ overall experience with their current American Family Insurance agency owner.
Gundy has been an agency owner for American Family since June 2005. His agency office is located at 101 Sundial Drive, Suite B2 in Woodland Park, and at 1765 S. 8th St., Suite 100 in Colorado Springs. His office can be contacted at 687-9292 or fgundy@amfam.com.
-Compiled by Breeanna Jent