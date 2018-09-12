The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458 for the chance to be featured.
ABSOLUTE WORKOUT FITNESS & POST REHAB STUDIO OWNER COMPLETES CHRONIC PAIN CERTIFICATION PROGRAM
IDEA Master Personal Trainer Cord Prettyman, owner of Absolute Workout Fitness & Post-Rehab Studio in Woodland Park, has just completed an American Council of Exercise Chronic Pain Certification Program and has been recognized by that organization as a “Function First Pain-Free Movement Specialist.” For information, visit cordprettyman.com or call 687-7437.
REAL ESTATE SALES IN TELLER COUNTY
According to the Roshek Report, 72 homes sold in Teller County and Ute Pass in August. In Woodland Park, of 34 homes sold, the highest-priced, at 1121 W. Bowman Ave., was $975,000; the lowest, at 800 Columbine Village Drive, was $115,000. In Florissant, of 19 homes sold, the highest-priced, at 23 Iroquois Drive, was $511,000; the lowest, at 880 Gold Dust Creek Road, $122,000. In Divide, of 10 homes sold, the highest-priced, at 494 Lost Lake Drive, was $399,900; the lowest, at 358 Fern Road, was $85,000. In Cripple Creek/Victor, of 10 homes sold, the highest-priced, at 953 Yorktown Road, was $252,000; the lowest, at 420 W. Golden Ave., $43,000. In Ute Pass, of two homes sold, the highest-priced, at 9050 Mountain Road, was $515,000; the lowest, at 9315 Shoshone Road, was $214,000.
LIGHT OF HOPE TELLER BREAKFAST IS UPCOMING
Newmont Mining Corporation is the presenting sponsor of Light of Hope Teller, a fundraising breakfast at Shining Mountain Golf Club for Court Appointed Special Advocate of the Pikes Peak Region. For information, call Jill at 447-9898 extension 1026.
PERUSE THE WOODLAND PARK CHAMBER’S MEMBER DIRECTORY
The Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce has an online Membership Directory with contact information for all its members.
The directory can be searched either by keyword, category or business name. Many members have detailed information available on the directory and there are links to members’ websites.
The Chamber’s website receives more than 4 million hits a year, with many of those visitors looking for information on Chamber members. Inclusion in the directory is a Chamber membership benefit.
For more information, or to become a member, call Scott Leas at 687-9885.
