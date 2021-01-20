A ritual that is both emotional and reflective of governmental relationships in Teller County, the changing of the guard comes with tears.
For outgoing commissioners Marc Dettenrieder and Norm Steen, both of whom were term-limited after eight years, the farewell was a time to accept praise from their colleagues.
County administrator Sheryl Decker acknowledged her emotions while saying goodbye. “I can’t tell you how much you guys mean to me and how important it has been,” she said while wiping her tears.
Krystal Brown, the county clerk and recorder, referred to a tumultuous time in the county when she served as the deputy to a clerk, who resigned under pressure. “I’d like to thank both of you for giving me a chance because you actually appointed me,” Brown said.
Brown zeroed on both commissioners. “I look at Commissioner Steen as a gentle giant,” she said. “He is gentle with his words and when we have a heated meeting, he always gets to the point and has respect for everybody.”
For Dettenrieder, Brown referred to his energy. “You are my hero; you can fire up a room like nobody else,” she said. “You are the best public speaker.”
The compliments reflected the broad reach of the two throughout the county, impacting issues that effect the citizens.
In Victor, Dettenrieder was an advocate for the city, serving on the boards of the Gold Belt Scenic Byway and Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments, said Mayor Bruce Davis.
Both Steen and Dettenrieder were strong leaders for the county, said Milford Ashworth, the mayor of Cripple Creek.
In a time of periodic controversy over the role of Teller County Public Health & Environment over the last 10 months of the pandemic, Jacque Revello, the director, was gracious. “I can’t say that everything has been calm in the public-health realm, but I just want to say thank you for all your support and guidance,” she said. “It was a rough year; this next year will be better.”
In a county where the condition of the roads can be a hot issue, public works director Fred Clifford emphasized that all is well. “We all know how challenging public service can be, so public works would like to thank you for your leadership over the years and wish you luck in the future,” Clifford said.
More than just a day job, the role of the commissioners is deep, affecting the lives of people, including those whose lives intertwine with the Department of Human Services.
“I want to thank you for surviving all the craziness in my world; we have a lot of challenges and you both have been there consistently for eight years,” said Kim Mauthe, DHS director. “And the community is better for it.
There were more compliments from Colt Simmons, county assessor; Lynda Morgan, director of Community Development Services Division and Vicki Caldwell, director of the finance department.
Both commissioners have moved on — Steen to found a consulting business and serve as Congressman Doug Lamborn’s district director, and Dettenrieder, to Elbert County where he has been hired as the Economic and Development Manager.