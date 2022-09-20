David "Hurricane Dave" Biondo and his band, Hurricane Dave and the Storm Chasers, have announced the release of their latest CD, "Blooze Blowdown."
"Blooze Blowdown" is the culmination of a six-year project with Jason Hickman, engineer and producer at Prodigal Production Studios in Parke. The songs span music genres including blues, jazz, rock, rockabilly, reggae, funk.
Biondo wrote many of the songs from his own experiences, dreams and thoughts. Some of the songs were co-written with Hickman. There are even two songs with local inspiration: "Rat Mobile," about the Rat Rods in Guffey; and "Down at the Thunderbird," about the well-known bar and grill in Florissant.
Biondo, a Florissant resident, plays a variety of instruments on the album, including acoustic guitar, diatonic and chromatic harmonicas, lap-steel guitar and melodica, and also provides vocals.
His music career began with his move to Colorado in 1994, after spending 19 years in the closet playing diatonic harmonicas in New Jersey, Biondo said. Soon after his relocation to Colorado, he was brought up on stage at a benefit for Tres Hombres in Woodland Park. Biondo said after played a couple of songs with the group, Thunder Mountain, the lead singer came to him and said, “I don’t know who you are, but you are in this band.”
Biondo ultimatelyl learned 300 of the band's songs, as Thunder Mountain was the house band at Cowboys night club for five years at its previous location at Academy & LaSalle in Colorado Springs.
After that, Biondo became a hard-core rock/blues harmonica player for Chaz DePaolo, recoring on Biondo’s label, Smoke Tone Records LLC, for 11 years. He was also a part-time member of the High Trail Riders band in Woodland Park.
“We put out quite a few recordings to acclaim, including getting a Global Music Award for 'Resolution Blues,' engineered by Grammy Award-winning Ben Elliott, and toured all over the United States, United Kingdom and Ireland,” Biondo said.
The Storm Chasers are comprised of Wayne Hammerstadt on electric guitar; Dewey Steele on drums and percussion; Dwight Thompson on bass; and Bryant Jones on keyboards.
Hammerstadt is an artist in his own right, having just released his own Rock Fusion CD, "Patternicitin." His background is in classical lute performance. Hammerstadt is known for playing unique classics for the diners at the Cliff House in Manitou Springs. He has also been a staple in many classic rock bands in the Pikes Peak Region, and played with the Inman Brothers for many years.
Steele is sponsored by Yamaha Drums, London Drum Sticks and Soultone Cymbals, and has his own unique twist on percussion. He teaches drums at high schools and middle schools throughout the region. Additionally, Steele has helped to coach Woodland Park High School marching band drummers in recent years.
Thompson, who hails from Denver, plays both the double bass and electric bass. Formerly a resident of the Caribbean island of Tobago, he knows Tobago music, a unique dialect of reggae music.
“It’s amazing — once you hear him, you just can’t sit still ... but you can try," Biondo said. "In fact, when Dewey (Steele) and Dwight (Thompson) played together the first time, it was like two thoroughbreds out of the gate. Bam! Off and running."
Keyboardist Jones, from Manitou Springs, is known as "the Piano Man," and has played with many bands throughout the years. When Jones entered the studio to record with the Storm Chasers, producer Hickman "nearly did a standing ovation in his chair," Biondo said.
"Blooze Blowdown" has been sent to 165 radio stations throughout the U.S. and Canada, Biondo said.
“A guy contacted me on the website saying he loved it, and he is playing it in rotation in Sweden,” said "Hurricane Dave."
The CD has gotten some play on Jazz 93.5 FM Radio Station in Colorado Springs during the noon hour "Blues Show." It can also be heard on KCOS Digital Media and KRCC 91.5 FM's "Blue Plate Special" show.
A video for the song "Claire Starbright" and 30-second song samples songs are available on the band's website, hurricanedaveandthestormchasers.com. The CD and individual songs may be purchased on the website and are streaming on Spotify, YouTube, iTunes, Amazon Music and Deezer.