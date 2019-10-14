For eight Teller County writers, the Local Author Showcase at the Woodland Park Public Library Oct. 9 offered a step up for generating interest in their works.
“I put ideas on paper then started writing on an old-fashioned typewriter, graduated to a really bad laptop,” said Peggy Badgett, author of “The Rooster in the Drive Thru,” among other works. “You’d find me in a corner hacking away while the kids were playing. Eventually I decided I had enough material for two books.”
For Bisi Chuckwudile, a native Nigerian, “Angels,” reflects her work as a guest lecturer for Child and Youth Evangelism. She gave a teaser about the genesis of her story: “God is present with us and many times through the activism of angels,” she said. “We just can’t explain it all.”
Lynne Hoover took up writing after a career with the Cripple Creek & Victor Mining Co. Her first book, “The Magical Ways of Dragons,” is distinctive as she also illustrated her story. Hoover said that she was inspired by J.R. Tolkien’s stories in “The Hobbit.”
Each writer was driven by experiences, some with lasting effects. Troy Jones, for instance, wrote a trilogy about his adopted cat, Lucky. The cat, he said, saved his life. The books are titled “Through My Cat’s Eyes: A Year in the Life of a Mountain Cat,” volumes I, II and III.
Heather Kindt’s heroine in “Ruby Slips and Poker Chips,” is a girl patterned after herself during her time in college in New Hampshire. “It’s a lot about where I grew up, which is important to me,” she said.
Gary Penley captures his experiences after seven years on a submarine as well as childhood adventures while being raised by his grandfather. “I write from the heart; I simply love writing,” he said. “Period.”
Cynthia Sipes, a certified life coach in Woodland Park, shares stories of her work helping people heal in “The Transformation of Me: A 26-Week Journey of Healing & Discovery.” She holds workshops and is starting a small group, with one of her books as a guide.
Linda Wommack, a Colorado native, has written eight books on Colorado history, including “Haunted Cripple Creek and Teller County.” She has contributed two anthologies concerning Western Americana, speaks about Colorado history and is involved in reenactments across the state.
The program was sponsored by Rampart Library District and is under the direction of Jennie Darrah, adult services librarian. She said she counts it as one of the top programs the library sponsors each year.