If President Donald Trump were to choose Colorado Springs as the headquarters for the newly-created U.S. Space Force, the decision would reflect promise for Woodland Park.
“What may occur is extraordinarily transformative for the area,” said Colt Simmons, Teller County assessor, speaking to members of the Downtown Development Authority on Jan. 7. “It could be Schriever or Peterson Air Force bases.”
If either base wins the contract, the new headquarters would provide up to 15,000 jobs, Simmons said. “The promise of acquiring the Space Force would be like having another Air Force Academy,” Simmons said. “It creates a Space University — we already have a space school at Peterson.”
As well, the Sierra Nevada Corp., a privately held electronic system provider and systems integrator based in Louisville, is already building spacecraft in its Space Systems operations near the Lafayette area, Simmons said.
“We can start looking at the potential of a data-tech center up here and take part of the growth in Colorado Springs of the Space Force,” Simmons said, adding that the technology would include careers in biotech, computing and satellite development.
In its 36th year, the annual Space Symposium in Colorado Springs in March is expected to generate $25 billion in contracts, Simmons said. “Perhaps we should look at how the DDA and this city can become part of the space enterprise in Colorado Springs,” he added
Simmons spent 30 years in space operations, some of the years at North American Aerospace Defense Command, better known as NORAD, in Colorado Springs.