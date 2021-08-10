When voters approved sports betting through Proposition DD in 2019 in Colorado, county assessors took notice.
“There was a significant problem and we have solved it,” said Teller County Assessor Colt Simmons.
At issue was the failure of the initial bill to allocate statewide sports betting revenues to the casino master licensees in Cripple Creek, Black Hawk and Central City. HB 21-1292, signed by Gov. Jared Polis in July, requires the state’s gaming commission to publicly report sports betting revenues on a city-by-city basis. The revenues casinos receive from sports betting can be used in property valuations of these casinos.
“Colt (Simmons) instigated this bill and was responsible for coordinating the political efforts for Teller and Gilpin counties,” said Rich Jortberg, the contract casino appraiser for both counties.
Ultimately, the bill was a bipartisan effort lead by representatives Mark Baisley and Judy Amabile and state senators Dennis Hisey and Tammy Story.
Baisley noted: “Sports betting accounting is not exactly the kind of policy that a legislator dreams of addressing. But this is a utilitarian matter that, for fairness, needed to be addressed. Fortunately, all four of us in the Colorado State legislature who represent Colorado’s gaming towns agreed that this is our responsibility. So two Republicans and two Democrats worked together effectively to find the reasoned solution that gave the county assessors what they needed while respecting the proprietary concerns of private industry.”
At its core, the bill requires enhanced revenue reporting for sports betting for the three gaming cities, “There are different reporting standards for casino gaming and sports betting, and this bill increases reporting for sports betting,” Jortberg said.
With the bill, the assessors will have an accounting of the separate revenue streams from casino and sports betting revenues.
“This bill allows us to be fair and equitable in our valuations,” Simmons said. “We will protect that data, will not release it and hold it in strict confidence.”
For assessment purposes, the legislation is a tool for figuring how sports betting affects the bottom line in casino valuations.
“Without this legislation we would not have known which cities generated the most sports betting revenues,” Jortberg said. “It’s not a new tax but an accurate recognition of revenues received by the casinos. When we have casino properties that are undervalued, the incremental income from sports betting can be considered a part of the value of the casino.”
For casinos, signing on with a contractor can be a crucial decision. “We have heard that 80% of sports betting revenue goes to three companies,” Jortberg said. “So, our next step is to investigate who the winners and losers are in the sports betting industry and tie net sports betting revenues back to the casinos.”
Depending on the contractor’s cut, the sports betting business may impact the value of a casino. “The winners have a much bigger profit share than other sports betting companies. So, if you’re a casino and have one of the leading companies that has the most volume, some of that revenue will likely go back to the casino,” Jortberg said.
The legislation was somewhat controversial, initially. “Many people did not want this reporting done for a variety of reasons,” Simmons said. “But you cannot say no to an industry that, in its first year, generated $2.5 billion in revenue by the casinos in Colorado.”
Sports wagering in Colorado fell to an eight-month low in June as the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche were eliminated from the playoffs, the Colorado Division of Gaming reported July 27.
Despite the drop in betting, Colorado sportsbooks came out winners by generating nearly $20 million in revenue in June, up 30.2% from May. That’s because bettors placed fewer winning wagers, allowing casinos to keep 8.6% of the amount bet, the highest win percentage for sportsbooks since July 2020. Much of that boost came from tennis and golf, sports where bettors made fewer winning wagers.
The boost in sportsbook revenue also made the state a winner — taxes paid by sportsbooks nearly doubled to $1.19 million, the most since the NFL playoffs helped push sports betting tax payments to $1.2 million in January. The tax funds Colorado water projects.
The Gazette’s Wayne Heilman contributed to this report.