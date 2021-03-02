A recent chat with Teller County Assessor David “Colt” Simmons offers a preview of his public presentations in April and May.
A spreadsheet with a story, the assessor’s abstract of property value assessments pinpoints sources of revenue and tells why and how Teller County entities functioned and provided services last year.
The 2020 grand total of all property in Teller County, residential, commercial, vacant land, industrial and agricultural, was $778.8 million. By comparison, El Paso County’s grand total was $8.1 billion.
In a compact brochure, Simmons breaks it down, piece by piece. For instance, of the total in Teller County, residential property, no matter the classification, showed an assessed value of $264.6 million.
By comparison, the total of El Paso County’s assessed value on all residential properties last year was $5.2 billion.
In a follow-up interview to a report last month to county commissioners, Simmons highlighted areas of revenue through the various mill levies to the county, cities and special districts.
With the exception of revenue from grants and other sources, the county’s tax collections totaled $35.1 million, which includes all special districts.
In southern Teller County, the Cripple Creek-Victor RE-1 School District showed am assessed property valuation of $399.5 million for revenue stream of $5.5 million. In addition, the school district just won a $1.5 million grant from the state.
The Woodland Park RE-2 School District, with $316.5 million in assessed valuation, showed a revenue stream of $8.4 million.
In Woodland Park, the Downtown Development Authority showed an assessed valuation of $28.1 million with revenue of $739,535, which does not include the DDA’s debt to the city and Vectra Bank.
For the city of Woodland Park, assessed property valuations were $133.7 million for revenue of $2.1 million.
For the city of Cripple Creek, the assessed property valuations amounted to $61.2 million and revenue of $135,396. However, the city gains most of its revenue from device fees on slot machines.
In Victor, property assessments in Victor totaled $4.3 million and revenue of $70,178.
The figures do not include grants or other sources of revenue.
While all the numbers are aggregate, at times the individual taxpayer blames the assessor for the annual tax bill. “Every mill levy has been brought to the voters over the last 120 years,” he said. “We’re just here to discover, list, classify and value all property in the county.”
The abstract is available on the county website, co.teller.co.us/assessor. For information about the abstract in El Paso County, go to assessor.elpasoco.com.
The times and dates of Simmons’ upcoming presentations will be announced.