After previously announcing his candidacy to run for another four-year term as the Teller County assessor, Colt Simmons has changed his mind.
Instead of seeking another term, Simmons said he is going back to the military, responding to a call for service.
Simmons, a retired lieutenant colonel in the Air Force and Air National Guard, will be working with the national space and military sector while indirectly supporting U.S. Space Command and the fledgling U.S. Space Force.
Simmons, who served 30 years with the Air Force, returns to the type of work he once did for the military in jet/combat/space operations.
Simmons will take up the new position after the completion of his term in January. As of last week, Carol Kittelson, chief assessment manager in the assessor’s office, is the only candidate currently running to replace Simmons.