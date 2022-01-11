Announcing his candidacy for a second term as the Teller County Assessor, David “Colt” Simmons highlighted accomplishments of the past three years.
First up is the state’s approval of the county’s correct assessment of property valuations. “We’ve done very well in our annual audits,” he said. “This is a team effort for which the assessor is responsible.”
Soon after taking office in January 2019, Simmons initiated listening tours, information sessions for the public held in various spots around the county. “I wanted to alert citizens on property values, marketplace transactions and the potential impact on the treasurer’s taxation statements,” Simmons said. Last year, due to pandemic precautions, Simmons offered the presentations on Zoom.
Among the alerts were those for senior citizens and veterans to be aware of the potential for property-tax reductions. For instance, to qualify for the senior exemptions, the homeowner must be 65 or older and have owned the home for at least 10 years.
“And you have to apply for the exemption,” he said, adding that the office has approved approximately 150 applications.
The exemption reduces taxes by 50% on the first $200,000 of taxable value on the home.
Veterans, on the other hand, must be declared 100% disabled to qualify for an exemption. “We have few of those exemptions,” Simmons said.
As county assessor, Simmons points to his role in the passage of legislation that requires the state’s gaming commission to publicly report sports betting revenues in Cripple Creek, Black Hawk and Central City. “We had almost unanimous support from the legislature and the governor,” he said.
To seek legislative approval, Simmons credits collaboration with Teller County’s state representative, Mark Baisley, and Sen. Dennis Hisey for the success of HB-1292. With the bill, the assessors will have an accounting of the separate revenue streams from casino and sports betting revenues. “We needed that legislation to make sure could do fair and equitable casino property valuations,” Simmons said. Simmons was present when Gov. Jared Polis signed the bill in July in Evergreen.
In the past three years, the assessor’s office has reduced personnel turnover, in part, due to an increase in salaries while, at the same time, improving training for the appraisers.
On the issue of employee safety in the field, in case of injuries or other communication needs, Simmons arranged to upgrade the radios in assessor vehicles. “Cell phone reception is spotty in Teller County,” he said.
If successful, Simmons intends to seek portability of the senior exemption, so, that if a senior citizen moves within Colorado, the exemption benefit would carry over into the new location. “This is not a new idea, but we want to work on portability with the state legislature,” he said.
In addition, Simmons would work toward providing a staff member to serve two or three days a week in an office in Divide or Woodland Park. Along with the off-site office, Simmons intends to continue the listening programs on a semi-annual basis.
Before running for office, Simmons spent 37 years in the in the military, retiring at the rank of lieutenant colonel in the Air Force and Air National Guard.
Simmons is a Republican whose only opponent, to date, is Carol Kittelson, chief assessment manager in the assessor’s office. Kittelson is a Republican.
