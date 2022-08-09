In the effort to streamline notifications for emergencies as well as non-emergencies, the Teller County Board of County Commissioners, Teller County Office of Emergency Management and the Teller County Sheriff’s Office announced last week that the county will be using PeakAlerts.org exclusively.
Effective Aug. 30, the Peak Alerts emergency notification platform will be the replacing the currently used NIXLE platform as a way for residents to receive alerts. With the new system, users will register at one place to receive all their notifications.
Teller County residents can subscribe to non-emergency notifications such as: Burn Restrictions, Road Closures, Smoke Visible, and/or General Information. The non-emergency alerts will be sent via email and the Everbridge App.
County officials urge residents to sign up for emergency and non-emergency alerts at PeakAlerts.org. Residents without internet access can call 719-785-1971 for help signing up. Residents of Teller County will be receiving flyers in the mail to notify them of the changes to the alert systems.
With Peak Alerts, residents may register for up to five locations in the Teller and El Paso counties (home, work, school, relative or friend’s address) and receive notifications via, phone call, text, app, email, web, or fax.
The alerts can by sent by any 911 centers in the El Paso-Teller County 911 System, including the Colorado Springs, Cripple Creek and Woodland Park police departments, the El Paso County and Teller County sheriff’s offices, and the Fort Carson Emergency Communication Center.
States the website, “Peak Alerts are notifications sent through a software called Everbridge by Public Safety Agencies in El Paso and Teller Counties. Peak Alerts notify you of emergency situations that are a threat to life or property and are deemed dangerous by public safety officials. Examples of emergency situations may include but is not limited to, natural or man-made disasters, hazardous materials incidents, missing persons, crime, evacuation notices, and more. ... These messages are targeted to specific areas impacted by an emergency.”
Additional information is available at 719-785-1900 or peakalerts@elpasoteller911.org.