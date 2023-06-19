There’s a lot of purring and wagging of tails going on at the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter this week.

Much of it is because of a major grant awarded to the shelter on June 17.

BOBS from Skechers and Petco Love honored the group’s life-saving efforts and dedication with a $10,000 grant. This check was presented to TCRAS at an animal adoption event at the Skechers store in Colorado Springs.

“We’re shocked and honored that they chose us for this,” TCRAS Executive Director Angie Davis said.

Getting the grant is quite an honor. According to BOBS from Skechers and Petco Love, the grants are intended to “recognize organizations nationwide that have gone above and beyond to protect and save shelter dogs and cats.”

TCRAS is a limited admission shelter that helps approximately 1,000 dogs and cats get adopted or reunited with their owners every year. It assists community members with low-cost spay/neuter vouchers, vaccine clinics and assistance with training, veterinary care and safe containment in order to keep pets in homes and out of the shelter.

“The support from the Petco Love Foundation is instrumental to a small shelter like TCRAS, and allows us to continue our mission of ‘fostering hope and new beginnings,’” TCRAS Director of Development Jodi Waters said. “Donations from every purchase of BOBS Skechers iconic shoes saves dogs and cats in shelters across the country and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with them both.”

Skechers donates funds through purchases of its diverse collection of BOBS shoes, apparel, and accessories; to date, the Company has contributed over $9.7 million, funds that have helped save and support more than 1.8 million shelter dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Japan.

“We give each pet that enters our doors the time, medical attention and training necessary to find a new ‘leash’ on life,” TCRAS, which is based in Divide, said in a press release. “We do not euthanize for time or space.”