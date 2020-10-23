On Oct. 19, Teller County Animal Control was notified about a small white-and-tan Chihuahua-type dog in the area of Center Street, Woodland Park (80863), with injuries to the nose and was reported to be limping. Upon arrival the officers discovered the dog had sustained severe injuries around the mouth and nose.
Animal Control wants to locate the person(s) responsible for this dog's injuries. If you recognize the dog or have any information that could help locate the person(s) responsible for this cruel act, please contact Teller County Animal Control at 719-687-9652 and ask for Officer Trixie Hudspeth or Officer Kathleen Ruyak.