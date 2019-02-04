In the midst of a chaotic scene as houses burned and residents evacuated during the High Chateau Fire in July, a trailer donation from Charis Bible College helped save 600 animals in eight hours.
“During the fire we saw a need to move animals very quickly,” said Sheriff Jason Mikesell, who hosted a reception last week to thank the donors, Andrew Wommack’s Charis Bible College.
“Andrew and Jamie (founders of Andrew Wommack Ministries) were glad to help,” said Chris Seuss, director of operations and construction at Charis, who was accompanied by Eileen Quinn, public relations manager for the college.
The donation is a resource for the county’s animal control division, under the direction of Trixie Hudspeth, who led the evacuation with her staff and volunteer units.
The Wommacks responded to a request for help by delivering a check for $5,000 as the initial funding source for the trailer.
“I’d like to thank everybody for coming today — this is a very special occasion,” Mikesell said.
The fire burned 1,423 acres and 11 homes. David Michael Renfrow, 23, and Kegan Patrick Owens, 19, both of Manitou Springs, and a 17-year-old boy from Colorado Springs were arrested and charged with first-degree arson after leaving a still-hot campfire. The two adults plead guilty.