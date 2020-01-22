CSFS SELLING SEEDLING TREES IN SUPPORT OF TREES FOR CONSERVATION
The Colorado State Forest Service is selling affordable seedling trees, grown by its Seedling Tree Nursery, to residents of the state in support of the Trees for Conservation program. The seedling season is underway, and residents may purchase a multitude of species in preparation for spring plantings.
With spring approaching, now is the perfect time for residents to purchase new seedlings to improve forest health, offer budding flowers for pollinators and increase the overall growth of the forest. The CSFS is offering many different species, from large evergreens, such as Colorado blue spruce and Douglas fir, to hardy bare-root shrubs, such as caragana. Not only can planting seedlings improve the health of Colorado’s forests, but they can also offer increased property values, wind and snow protection for homes, and even energy savings.
To purchase seedling trees, visit csfs.colostate.edu/southeast/ and download the 2020 Order Form. Once you have filled out this form, you may mail it to the corresponding address for your pick-up location, or you can scan and e-mail it to csfs_woodlandpark@mail.colostate.edu.
For more information about the program, please call 719-687-2951.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR COMMUNITY ADVISORY BOARDS IN GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS
The Town of Green Mountain Falls is looking for volunteers to fill several open Advisory Board volunteer positions. An Advisory Board sends recommendations to the town board of trustees for final decision. Citizens may volunteer to serve on the following boards:
• Planning Commission: Sends recommendations to the board of trustees for final decision and adoption of land use concerns, zoning, right of way issues plan approval, and more. This commission is designed to keep Green Mountain Falls the beautiful and safe place that it has become.
• Trails Committee: The Trails Committee is concerned with all things trails. They are instrumental for everything from trail design and development, to upkeep and care.
• Fire Mitigation Committee: Works to implement best practices in the area of fire mitigation. The committee uses resources such as the national and state forest services to accomplish goals that keep fuel loads to a minimum, as possible. The committee seeks and secures funding from grants to accomplish its objectives and provides education to the public on ways to mitigate fire danger on private property.
Parks and Recreation Committee: Seeks public input as to recreation facilities and town parks, then analyzes and prioritizes citizen needs and the capabilities of the Town to implement the public’s suggestions. The committee is also concerned with the upkeep of current facilities, as well as upgrading current infrastructure.
Appointments are for varying terms. The time commitment is a minimum of about 30 hours per year for meetings. Contact the Green Mountain Falls Town Hall at 719-684-9414 or manager@gmfco.us with any questions.
Apply for any or all of these available opportunities at tinyurl.com/gmfadvisoryboards.
CALL FOR ENTRIES: 2020 CONGRESSIONAL ART COMPETITION
The 2020 Congressional Art Competition is inviting high school students residing in Colorado’s 5th Congressional District — which includes El Paso and Teller counties — to compete in a nationwide high school visual art competition sponsored by the Congressional Institute.
The annual competition is held each spring to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district. Since the Artistic Discovery competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated.
Students submit their artwork through their high school art teachers or individually; the art is then judged by an independent panel of artists who select first, second and third place winners in each category. The process is done through “blind judging,” and judges have no knowledge of the artists’ identity prior to making their decisions.
Entry guidelines, information and release forms for the 2020 competition are available at lamborn.house.gov or house.gov/educators-and-students/congressional-art-competition.
Teachers should RSVP their school’s participation and the estimated number of entries (up to 20) no later than Feb. 14. The artwork submission and drop-off date is scheduled for Feb. 28, between 2 and 6 p.m. at Library 21c, second floor, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, Colorado Springs.
Winners are recognized in both their Congressional district and in Washington, D.C. with a ceremony hosted by the Congressional Institute in June. Winning works are displayed for one year along the hallway between the Cannon House Office Building and the United States Capitol Building for thousands of people to view.
The Best of Show winner will receive two round-trip tickets from Southwest Airlines to attend the ceremony. While in Washington, the winner and their guest(s) may also receive a special “Member Pass” tour of the White House as well as a staff-led tour of the U.S. Capitol Building. Other popular Washington, D.C. venue tours may also be available.
Winners in all categories will be presented with a ribbon and a Congressional Certificate of Recognition along with other prizes. Library 21c will also conduct a “People’s Choice” contest, and the winner will be announced at the conclusion of the Congressional Art Competition award ceremony.
To RSVP school participation, or to for more information, contact Congressional Art Competition Coordinator Elizabeth Tapia at 719-520-0055 or via email at elizabeth.tapia@mail.house.gov.