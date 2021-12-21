CRIPPLE CREEK • Sheryl Decker was emotional when she announced her pending retirement last week after 17 years as Teller County’s administrator, effective April 1.
“I want to have more time with my family and my friends,” said Decker, who celebrated 25 years of service with the county this year.
Decker revealed her decision at the Board of County Commissioners’ meeting Dec. 16.
Commissioner Dan Williams responded, “Sheryl, thank you for the quarter of a century or more with this county.”
Williams acknowledged Decker’s emotion. “It’s one thing to contemplate it, write it down, speak it to your friends but when you say it to the people who love you, it’s sort of cathartic but it also hurts,” he said.
Commissioner Erik Stone highlighted Decker’s commitment of spending 17 years leading the county, which exceeds the 10-year average tenure of an administrator. “The difficulty of a county manager dealing with the constantly ever-changing board of commissioners is a tremendous task,” Stone said. “It takes a special person.”
Under Decker’s leadership, the county added two new buildings, public works and the sheriff’s department.
“As you drive around, there are so many monuments to the work you did here,” Stone said. “For you it’s always been about the people. You’ve been invaluable to me as my first year as a commissioner.”
Commissioner Bob Campbell added, “I have the utmost respect for you, your professionalism, people skills and your management. It’s a tough job for anybody to do; you work for the commissioners, the people and other elected officials. It’s a tightrope act, and you have done it better than anybody I have ever been involved with.”
After the meeting, Decker said she started her career as an assistant to the county clerk. “It’s been challenging and fun,” she said. “The hardest thing is leaving after 25 years.”
The meeting was a day for farewells as Don Angell, director of the Office of Emergency Management, announced the departure of his assistant, Becky Frank. Frank resigned after accepting a position as the town manager for Green Mountain Falls. “I want to thank all of you for the opportunity you have provided me here,” she said.
Angell added, “Green Mountain Falls is getting a great town manager. She will be sorely missed.”
Williams highlighted Frank’s experience as part of the Coronavirus Task Force, in addition to her role in achieving Main Street status for the city of Victor. “In life you never give up an opportunity to lead, and that’s what this is,” he said.
Campbell highlighted Frank’s professionalism and commitment to the county as Angell’s assistant and expressed gratitude for her service.
Stone said, “I view it as a testament to an organization when other organizations look to our junior leaders to become senior leaders and Green Mountain Falls is getting a good one.”
The meeting was held the day after a destructive windstorm tore through the county and left 6,100 homes without power. “A lot of positive things happened, with people helping each other,” Stone said. “I know a lot of businesses stayed open later to serve people during this event.”
In other business, John Gentzel, president of Ute Pass Health Service District, reported that the district Mental Health Assessment Program, MAPs, has been recognized as a model for the state. As a result, two state legislators will visit in January to view the program, Gentzel said. “We’re very involved in the state level to improve EMS care,” he said.
Gentzel highlighted the honors Arren Gabin and Mark Radkte received at the recent EMS Conference in Keystone. Gabin was named Colorado Basic Life Support Provider of the Year and Radtke was named Community Paramedic of the year.
On the COVID front, Decker reported that, to date, 54.2% of eligible county residents, including those 5 to 11 years of age, have received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine, while 59.4% have received at least one dose.
A total of 3,453 residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as of Dec. 16, and 46 people have died. Currently, seven county residents are hospitalized at UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital in Woodland Park. Twenty-four people have become re-infected as of last week, Decker said.