Summer camps, leadership training, exchange trips, scholarships and achievement awards, 4-H club members have a foundation of financial cheerleaders.

“We want to encourage, not just parents, but people who want to see the next generation of kids achieve,” said Debbie Rocco, secretary of the Teller County 4-H Foundation. “We provide money for scholarships, not just for higher education, but for whatever their career path is.”

In a summer of 4-H activities, projects, contests and the county fair in Cripple Creek, the foundation’s mission is in the limelight.

“I think the main thing about 4-H is the leadership skills the kids develop,” Rocco said. “Our projects stretch the minds of the children.”

Along with leadership, the 4-H members gain skills in activities such as shooting sports with air rifles, photography, sketching, and welding.

“It’s not just animals anymore,” Rocco said. “The 4-H program is centered around families working together, helping others through community service and learning life skills.”

This year, for instance, the foundation provided $3,000 in scholarships for Teller County students to attend summer camp.

Foundation members will be on hand July 14 at the Farmers Market in Woodland Park.

“We want more people involved in knowing what 4-H is,” Rocco said. “We want people to become members; we only meet twice a year, April and October.”

For information, call Rocco at (719) 237-9182.