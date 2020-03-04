An idea that blossomed into a nationally known event, Victor Celebrates the Arts attracts artists from around the nation who set up their easels at 9,078 feet above sea level.
“In 1999, some ladies in Victor, including the late artist Cheri Hunter, started the event because of the beauty and uniqueness of the area,” said Judy Sandlin, president of the seven-member board of the nonprofit organization.
From maybe one or two artists that first year, the board expects up to 60 in the week leading up to and including Labor Day weekend.
“They paint within a 10-mile radius from City Hall, as the crow flies,” Sandlin said. “We really want to celebrate the artists, treat them like kings and queens. And we get to share the beauty of Victor with them.”
Sun, wind, rain or snow, the artists take what they get from Mother Nature, no matter what. While painting, the artists have their eyes on the Patron Dinner, an invitation-only affair where guests have first choice of up to 200 works.
“Seventy percent of the sale price goes to the artist, while the organization keeps the remainder to help us pay for the show,” Sandlin said.
Trevor Thomas of Colorado Springs is a regular. “I love the fact that the event is so thoroughly endorsed by the city of Victor. A lot of the residents have offered to host some of the artists,” he said.
Victor residents are the key to the show’s success, with many of them issuing invitations to paint scenery from their properties, thus highlighting the majesty, history and charm of the place whose people are known for their independent spirit, all 415 of them.
“From an arts and culture standpoint, we will probably sell more art in Victor in three days than we would in Colorado Springs in three months,” Thomas said. “It’s because they have so thoroughly gotten their community members on board.”
An observer of what goes on during the event, Thomas notices people shopping and eating at the local restaurants or staying at the Victor Hotel, if they aren’t camping, guesting or adding to the lodging economy of nearby Cripple Creek.
Walking around Victor, the artist is bound to see what Thomas calls the “iconic” beat-up jalopy or buildings that hark back to the architectural majesty of the early 20th century.
“Painters go there to paint their vision of what Victor is, so there’s this nice historical record that’s occurring. I like painting images that speak to what mining was to Victor since the 1900s and what mining is now,” Thomas said.
Victor Celebrates the Arts is distinguished by the Brush Rush, where artists take their easels to a place pinpointed by the board.
“That place is revealed Sunday morning at 9 a.m. and the artists have three hours to paint at ‘said’ location,” Sandlin said.
For the Quick Draw event on Labor Day, the board designs a scene in Wallace Park and the artists are asked to recreate the set.
“A couple years ago we had a makeshift clothesline and put red long underwear on it,” Sandlin said.
New this year is the opportunity to paint inside, a twist on the plein-air theme.
With $4,000 in prize money, the board announces the winners at the banquet on Saturday, Sept. 5.
The public events are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 5 and 6, and from 9 a.m.to 1 p.m. Sept. 7. For more information, go to victorcelebratesthearts.org.