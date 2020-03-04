Cultural wizards, ambassadors of music: The Ute Pass Symphony Guild fine tunes the details to host the signature event of the season in Woodland Park. For the past 40 years, people from all around the Pikes Peak Region mark their calendars for the July 5 Symphony Above the Clouds event in that city.
“Every year we draw up to 8,000 people from Denver, Pueblo, Colorado Springs, Buena Vista, Park, Teller and El Paso counties for this concert,” said Kellie Case, publicity chair for the guild. “They bring picnics, lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the beauty of the setting and an evening outside in the mountains with amazing music.”
The guild provides a free concert to the public that features the Colorado Springs Philharmonic and conductor Thomas Wilson, along with a guest conductor from the community.
“The guild tries to enhance a deeper appreciation for symphonic music,” Case said.
The appreciation theme begins with the guild’s program for students in Teller County and Lake George Charter School in Park County.
“The philharmonic does a kids’ concert twice a year, in April and October,” Case said. “The guild raises funds to pay for all fourth-graders, including students who are home-schooled, in private or public schools, to attend the concert in April.”
The guild partners with the school districts to pay for transportation to the Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs.
“And we provide docents in schools to help the students understand and prepare; what to expect and how to behave at a concert. Most of the concerts are interactive and children can take their recorders and play along with the symphony; it’s just a really cool event,” Case said.
The scene on July 5 is pastoral at times, raucous at others, as people thrill to the grand finale, the dramatic rendition of the 1812 Overture, Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece that unites music fans of all types. The finale is accompanied by the sound of the cannons from Fort Carson along with the fireworks.
Kathleen Burke and her husband Bud Hodge go to the symphony almost every year.
“We thoroughly enjoy the concert; it’s such a wonderful community event,” Burke said. “You see people you might not see for another year.”
The concert is like “old home week,” Burke said.
“I love the combination of music and especially the salute to each of the veterans’ services.”
For Burke, it’s the patriotic reminder that is the essential meaning of a concert the day after Independence Day. “We get wrapped up in the picnic and the social, so it’s important to salute those who serve,” she said.
With all the components of the event, Burke feels a sense of awe at the concert by the philharmonic. “You look around at the crowd and go, ‘wow.’”
But the outside performances at the Woodland Park Middle School depend upon the weather, which is particularly concerning during the summer months. With two tumultuous rainstorms in 2018 and 2019, the philharmonic canceled the performances due to concern for the instruments.
In compensation, the philharmonic gave the guild 26 pairs of tickets for the symphony’s major sponsors to attend a concert at the Pikes Peak Center. In 2018, the guild hosted a concert featuring Cari Dell performing in Memorial Park in September.
Despite the cancellations, the guild loses the money — $33,000 each year, Case said.
This year, leading up to July 5, the guild has its collective fingers crossed.
“There are certain events in the area that are signature that draw not only locals but people outside out community to enjoy the small-town feel that we have,” Case said.