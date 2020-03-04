TELLER CO. GUIDE 2020 — Lowell Thomas: 'The Voice of America' and Victor's favorite son

In the annals of journalism, history shows Lowell Thomas justly earned his seat among the greatest.
Foremost a prodigious journalist, Thomas was also an author, world traveler, radio and television commentator, and movie producer. He was a record-breaker, often at the forefront of news with exclusive scoops. Television brought combat into America’s living rooms during the Vietnam War, but long before that, Thomas — always the pioneer — was bringing the world to others in print, radio and TV.
Born April 16, 1892 in Woodington, Ohio to Harry and Harriet Thomas, he traveled with his family to the mining town of Victor in 1900. There his father, a doctor, established a medical practice. Thomas worked as a gold miner and cook — and got his start in journalism.
“At the age of 10, dreams of becoming a newsboy began to circulate in his head and late that summer he joined the newsboy’s union — one of 35 members,” according to the Victor Lowell Thomas Museum website.
Victor Daily Record owner George Kyner hired Thomas to fold and deliver the morning paper to the businesses and red-light districts across Victor and Goldfield, and Thomas took up the added responsibility of delivering the Denver Post to saloons and gambling houses, according to the website.
“He … always laughed about how he delivered them to the red-light district,” said Victor Lowell Thomas Museum Board President Ruth Zalewski.
Life in the Victorian mining district was busy. Thomas saw labor strikes and tensions mounting between union and non-union laborers, and he lived through the gold boom, when Victor mines produced millions of dollars of gold a year.
In 1912, Thomas took over editorship of Victor News and throughout the early 1900s earned several degrees. He earned bachelor’s degrees in education and science from Valparaiso University in 1911, and in 1912 earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Denver. He then moved to Chicago, where he attended law school at night and reported for the Chicago Journal by day from 1913-1914.
Thomas also taught oratory from 1912-1914 at the Chicago-Kent College of Law, now part of Illinois Institute of Technology, before studying for another master’s at Princeton University, which he earned in 1916. After that, he again taught oratory at the university.
Thomas had a penchant for learning, and always excelled.
“He was a smart kid who needed to find a way to excel early. He had energy and interest in life,” Zalewski said.
“As a boy, Lowell peddled newspapers in the town saloon, went to Sunday school under the tutelage of Texas Guinan and read in his father’s library. Dr. Thomas, who had a desire to collect knowledge, impressed on his son the importance of learning. He also demanded that the boy acquire an ability to speak clearly and distinctly,” states an Aug. 30, 1981 New York Times article, “Lowell Thomas, a world traveler and broadcaster for 45 years, dead.”
“(Thomas) said that as a young boy he would ride his horse and look out across the mountains. … He always said there was a lot more out there. He lived here (in Victor) and worked in the mines but he wanted to learn about the outside world. Being in a small town, he set his sights on the horizon and went out to them,” Zalewski said.
“The challenges of the early day mining district fueled Thomas’s hunger for adventure,” his biography on the museum’s website states.
Thomas began traveling the world in earnest around 1914, persuading railroads to allow him free passage in exchange for articles highlighting rail travel. He bought a camera and headed to Alaska, filming life in America’s last frontier.
It was at Princeton just a short time later he would often show these films to his students, lecturing about his Alaskan adventures and experiences. When World War I broke out, President Theodore Roosevelt commissioned Thomas unofficially to travel to Europe and “compile a history of the conflict.” Thomas was tasked with finding material that would encourage Americans to support the unpopular war.
Finding little in the trenches of the Western Front to inspire the American public, Thomas traveled to Palestine as a war correspondent, where he met T.E. Lawrence, more famously known as Lawrence of Arabia. Thomas and his cameraman Harry Chase spent weeks with Lawrence in Arabia, where Lawrence spent thousands of British pounds encouraging Palestinians to rebel against the Turks. Thomas filed the exclusive story and photos of the revolt that made Lawrence famous, and in 1919 broke another record with his world speaking tour on the war in Palestine.
At the Royal Opera House and Royal Albert Hall in London, more than one million people came to hear Thomas speak, including the Royal Family, the prime minister and both Houses of Parliament, as well as monarchs, military leaders and statesmen from around Europe. Following his appearance in London, Thomas and his wife, Fran, toured Europe, “telling the story of ‘The Last Crusade,’ how (British Gen. Edmund) Allenby drove the Turks from the Holy Land,” according to the Victor Heritage Society’s biography of Thomas on its website.
In the late 1920s and early 1930s, Thomas continued to break records, moving into radio to deliver talks about his travels. According to the heritage society’s website, Thomas became the first radio news commentator for both NBC and CBS, with his radio broadcasting career spanning 46 years.
“Over time, so many people listened that he was considered the voice of America. He had a worldwide audience that was larger than that of the combined viewership of the major television news network anchors today,” the heritage society’s website states.
In 1932, Thomas added voice of the Fox-Movietone newsreels to his résumé, and in 1940 broke yet another record as the first television news broadcaster. During World War II, he worked again as a foreign correspondent and in 1952, 1956 and 1960 covered political conventions for CBS, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.
“He became one of the strongest voices for objective reporting,” Zalewski said. “He had a lot of sponsors for his news, but he always insisted that journalists report objectively.”
Thomas also produced several films and wrote more than 50 books throughout his lifetime, and on Jan. 6, 1976, was awarded the Medal of Freedom Award by President Gerald Ford.
Shortly thereafter, from Victor — he often came back to visit, Zalewski said — Thomas announced his last broadcast would be May 14, 1976.
His last visit to Victor was in August 1981.
The Victor Heritage Society’s website notes Thomas’ last call on the city, when, “On Aug. 17, 1981, while attending a dinner in his honor at the Victor Elks Hall, he remarked: ‘Everyone knows the name Cripple Creek. History has given that town all the credit for the gold. But we all know Cripple Creek is just a suburb of Victor.’”
He died fewer than two weeks after his trip, on Aug. 29, 1981, at his New York estate. He was 89.
Visitors to the Victor Lowell Thomas Museum at 298 Victor Ave. can pay homage to the man the historical society calls “Victor’s most famous resident,” and peruse Thomas’ personal belongings and those of his family. Two rooms in the museum are dedicated to Thomas, Zalweski said, including items from his father’s medical office — furniture, medical equipment, Thomas’ fencing equipment, news articles, books, portraits and more — while another room hosts items from Thomas’ travels around the world.
His boyhood home at 225 S. Sixth St., once a museum and now a private residence, also still stands.