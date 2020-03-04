TELLER CO. GUIDE 2020 — How legal sports gambling came to Colorado, and what it will look like when it arrives May 1

You pull that piece of paper out of your pocket. It looks like trash at this point, a gum wrapper that has overextended its welcome inside the denim receptacle.
But the creases and folds of the parchment show its value, show how many times your eyes have gazed upon the words typed onto this piece of paper — Five-team parlay (Bet $20, To Win $486.09) | New York Yankees -170, Minnesota Twins -105, Cincinnati Reds +125, Oakland Athletics -130, Colorado Rockies +105.
Every individual bet within the parlay must be a winner for the parlay itself to pay out. The first four have hit, and now it’s down to the hometown Rockies to make you nearly $500 richer.
So goes the life of the sports gambler, from the casual folks looking to turn a day of easy sports-watching into an exciting event, to the sharps who make a living off the outcome of sporting events.
Now, instead of relying on the elusive and nebulous and illegal offshore companies to pay out the money, or having to be physically present in Nevada to do so, sports betting can be done from a smartphone app, a computer or at a local casino.
By a mere 44,033 votes out of more than 1.5 million cast, Proposition DD passed in the Nov. 5, 2019, election to legalize sports gambling in Colorado. The passage of Prop DD authorized a 10% tax on sports-betting operators’ revenues, which will primarily be used to fund state water projects. The Colorado Legislature’s fiscal impact report estimates nearly $6.4 million for the Water Implementation Cash Fund in fiscal year 2020-21.
Nineteen other states, plus the District of Columbia, also now allow for legal wagers on sports. Coloradans will be able to place wagers on sporting events beginning May 1.
This was all possible because of a U.S. Supreme Court decision on May 14, 2018. The case — Murphy v. National Collegiate Athletic Association — came from the State of New Jersey, which has had a long history of attempts to repeal the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA).
PASPA — which outlawed sports betting nationwide, exempting Oregon, Delaware, Montana and licensed sports pools in Nevada — was introduced Jan. 3, 1991, with the support of U.S. Sen. Bill Bradley, who played in the NBA for 10 years. A year and a half later, the Senate voted in favor of passing the act with an overwhelming 88-5 result. President George H.W. Bush signed it into law Oct. 28, 1992.
Like any prohibitive legislation, the unintended consequences arguably created a worse world than what existed before. The offshore, underground sports-betting industry emerged from the dark as fast as bootleggers did in 1920. The National Gambling Impact Study in 1999, commissioned by President Bill Clinton, revealed “estimates of the scope of illegal sports betting in the United States range anywhere from $80 billion to $380 billion annually, making sports betting the most widespread and popular form of gambling in America.
“Many Americans are unaware of the risks and impacts of sports wagering and about the potential for legal consequences,” the report continues. “Even when Americans understand the illegality of sports wagering, it is easy to participate in, widely accepted, very popular, and, at present, not likely to be prosecuted.”
The pro-betting side in the 2018 Supreme Court case was built on states’ rights, arguing that PASPA was unconstitutional under the words of the 10th Amendment: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”
The Supreme Court found it unconstitutional by a 6-3 vote.
“From the moment, or the kind of lead up to, PASPA being overturned, I suspect that folks here were already looking at it,” said Dan Hartman, Colorado Division of Gaming director, “and what it would look like if Colorado wanted to move in that direction. As a department, we wanted to make sure we had all the info we needed.”
Hartman said the Colorado Division of Gaming was prepared with rules and licensing prior to the election results, knowing they needed to be ready if Prop DD passed with a “yes” vote. In December 2019, they had live-streamed industry meetings with stakeholder groups, more than 70 people representing 50 companies.
The first one through the wall always gets bloody, and unlike Colorado’s foray into legalized recreational marijuana in 2012, the state had numerous examples to take notes from.
“That’s the good thing about where we were, not being first out of the gate,” Hartman said. “We could look at rules from Nevada (sportsbooks) that have had it for 50 years. We could look at newer rules in New Jersey and other states that have come in since then.”
There could be up to 33 master licenses allocated to Colorado’s casinos, Hartman said. One of those casinos, Wildwood in Cripple Creek, has been prepping its brick-and-mortar sportsbook in its current sports bar area, as well as the online component.
“From Wildwood’s point of view, we thought right away that it was an opportunity for us,” said Matt Andrighetti, assistant general manager at Wildwood Casino. “Our customers would tell us that this was something they would be interested in.”
Cripple Creek, the Teller County mountain town with a population just north of 1,000, has a heavy casino presence with double-digit offerings. While the online element is a major part of this new operation, Andrighetti still sees Wildwood’s position as a locals’ market.
“Cripple Creek has always had its own identity,” Andrighetti said. “It’s recognizable by the local population, by the customers that come up here. Colorado has so many destinations to go to, and we feel Cripple Creek has many opportunities to come here and do more than gaming. But at the same time, there’s an opportunity for us to further that brand as a place to go.
“We take pride in the people that will actually come in the door and go to a sportsbook.”
So what will this actually look like for the consumer?
Outside operators with lengthier history and experience in the industry will be running the back-end of the sportsbook for these casinos. For instance, according to The Gazette, PointsBet will helm Double Eagle Hotel and Casino’s operations, and Smarkets will run it for Bronco Billy’s.
“The sports betting operators, they are the ones that set their own lines,” Hartman said. “That’s what differentiates them from another company. What their odds are, what their lines are … it all sets up as marketing for them. One may show a line for one number, one may have a different number. And you, as a customer, can look at those and see what you like best.”
So, if you liked the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl, and one casino had them as two-point favorites and another had them as one-point favorites, you’d go with the lower offering.
The availability of sports will be robust. The only stipulation is that there will be no prop bets for college sports (e.g.: Over/under 350 passing yards for Joe Burrow) to avoid individual actions of an amateur to be profitable. College games will be wagerable, however.
“If it happens on the playing field, most of those things you’ll be able to bet on,” Hartman said, later adding, with a chuckle, “all the way down to, probably, darts in South Wales.”
Most of the public opposition to Prop DD was in relation to the water projects element. “This ‘Gambling For Dams’ bill is a climate-denying, river-destroying scheme pure and simple,” said Gary Wockner, director of Save the Colorado and Coloradans for Climate Justice, in an April 2019 press release. “To think that Colorado can dam its way out of climate change is a gamble of the highest stakes.”
State Sen. Jerry Sonneberg and The Boulder Weekly had similar skeptical sentiments.
There is, however, always a morality argument with this subject — and the very real issue of gambling addiction looms over this. Table games and slots at a casino are still tangible, and still require a physical presence for participation. An online apparatus for instantaneous betting is a different animal.
“It’s up to the casinos and the operators to establish how much a maximum is for what you can bet,” Andrighetti said. “And the public legitimately does get concerned about that. … With the higher limits, people are worried.
“We make a very concerted effort to have information available. Colorado has self-exclusion lists that are distributed to all the operators.”
For all online sportsbooks, the customer will set his or her own spending limits upon account creation. Should the customer hit that self-set cap, the sportsbooks will enforce a 24- or 48-hour “timeout,” as Hartman describes it, which will prevent any new deposits until the timeout ends.
“If you’re pushing up to that line, most of the operators won’t let you push beyond that,” Hartman said. “You can’t be overextending yourself, and then you hit this wall you put in place.”
Scandal has taken up much of the spotlight for the sports-gambling world — from the 1919 Chicago White Sox throwing the World Series, to Pete Rose betting on games he was involved in, to NBA referee Tim Donaghy fixing games he officiated. It has a dark past, but those pioneering it into mainstream legality in 2020 hope to correct that perception.
“The industry is not there just to take all your money away,” Hartman said. “It’s really there to put a game out there, or another activity where people can have the entertainment of sports, of camaraderie with their friends to bet, and bet responsibly. It’s not the shady back rooms anymore. It’s up front; it’s big, responsible companies and state regulations that kind of level the playing field.”