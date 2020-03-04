A scene from the past is thriving in the present, yet the memories are vital to the caretakers of the former schoolhouse in Florissant, a tiny spot in the road near the junction of U.S. Highway 24 and Teller County Road 1.
The schoolhouse is one of four historic buildings on the property, each lovingly preserved by members of the Grange No. 420. Each building appears freshly painted in gleaming white and green.
Built in 1887, the schoolhouse opened for classes in September 1889 and closed in 1960. Remnants of the old school days remain, however, with large framed photos of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, each perhaps a reflection of the curriculum.
Along with the old schoolhouse, the series includes the teacherage, now a museum, the former library and two outhouses. The buildings are recognized as historic places by national, state and local historical societies.
Back then, the Grange held meetings at the building on Costello Avenue, across the street from the Iron Tree restaurant.
Today, the old school house is the scene of activity that includes Grange meetings.
“The Grange is a national fraternal organization started in the 1800s because the railroads were literally ‘railroading’ the farmers and ranchers out of money,” said Renee Caldwell, who serves as secretary of the state Grange organization and is the local’s lecturer who plans the events and manages the buildings.
In essence, the railroads were charging so much to ship grain, cattle and sheep that the Grange began as a secret society in order to have some say in Washington, Caldwell said.
“We are political and legislative,” she said, adding that her husband, Alan Caldwell, is the legislative director, as well as master/president for the Grange No. 420.
“Alan follows bills and reports back to the Grange what bills he thinks are good for agriculture,” Caldwell said. “We as a whole in Colorado vote on a bill, send it to national and they’ll vote.”
And, by the way, she said, the National Grange building in Washington, D.C. has a birds-eye view of the Capitol and is the only privately-owned Grange building in the nation.
In Florissant, the Grange organization owns the building and funds maintenance and repairs with donations.
“If an outsider wants to reserve the Grange, it’s also considered a donation; we don’t call it ‘rent.’ We’ve had weddings here,” she said.
Donations from the state organization fund the cost of Caldwell’s office in the former library, which helps maintain the site.
The Grange thrives with activity from social events, meetings of various kinds, classes for arts and crafts and a weekly Wednesday potluck with music provided by local bands, some by the Caldwells, who both play guitar.
As far as the actual potluck goes, it’s a well-known secret that Grange people can cook, despite the small kitchen quarters. The events are by donation-only.
Coming up is dinner/concert April 10 with Rich Currier performing a tribute to the late singer/songwriter Chuck Pyle. “We will cook and serve dinner,” Caldwell said.
In honor of the area veterans, the Grange hosts Quilts of Valor which, in two years, donated quilts to Teller County veterans.
In a rural area where people are spread out, the Grange can be a refuge, a place to be among people.
“Anybody who comes in here, I get their email (address) because I don’t want to make this just a Grange-member thing,” she said. “I want this building for our community and so do my Grangers. We work hard to make this open for the community.”
For information, call the Grange at 719-748-5004.