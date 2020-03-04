Twenty-three years ago, a group began to meet regularly and ponder the possibilities for Pikes Peak. For the next two years they met, took field trips and researched ways to balance recreation and preservation. The result was the Pikes Peak Multi-Use Plan, published in 1999, which included a “Perimeter Loop” circling Pikes Peak using existing roads and trails.
Two decades later, the loop is still incomplete.
A 27-mile gap remains on the southwest side of the Peak near Cripple Creek and Victor. Another gap on the northeast side of Pikes Peak is being addressed by El Paso County Parks. The Ute Pass Regional Trail is part of the loop and could finally be completed by 2023, depending on funding.
That’s not to say trail work to date should be discounted. Fifty miles of the Ring exist. Members of Friends of the Peak have constructed several new segments over the years, keeping the vision alive.
Former Gov. John Hickenlooper included the Ring the Peak Trail (RTP) in his Connect Colorado 16 Trail initiative, created to provide a better-connected network of trails statewide. Connected trails expand recreational opportunities and encourage economic development in adjacent communities. Hickenlooper’s support paved the way for a Great Outdoors Colorado planning grant, allowing the Trails and Open Space Coalition to lead an effort to address the southwest gap.
The planning team made some key decisions early on that improved their chances for success. All stakeholder and public meetings were held in Cripple Creek and Victor. Not only did that improve participation, but it also made clear to Teller County participants that their input mattered. Early hopes for a shorter trail higher up the mountain were soon set aside. While a trail near the Victor and Cripple Creek reservoirs would offer users a unique experience, the risk to the resource was deemed too great and the idea was dropped.
So where are we today? There is a plan and there are committed partners. There is a trail alignment that community leaders in both Cripple Creek and Victor support. In addition to the RTP Trail, they wish to complete a 15-mile Community Connector Trail linking the two communities. Talks continue with agency partners and those involved believe there will be trail construction within the next year or two.
It would seem so simple: create a narrow mountain trail that accommodates hikers, horses and mountain bikes, and wrap it around America’s Mountain. But while many in the region use and appreciate trails, some do not. Some own property where the trail could take travelers through breathtaking scenery, but unless those property owners have a change of heart, it never will. Complex challenges remain. The RTP trail travels through two counties, numerous cities, U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management lands and inevitably private property.
Until trail easements are secured or property purchased, a 3-mile section of the trail is likely to travel along Gold Camp Road. Even with improved signage, it wouldn’t be favorable for trail users, but rather an interim solution.
What could a completed RTP trail mean for communities like Victor and Cripple Creek? Potentially hikers and mountain bikers from around the world would add the RTP Trail to their bucket lists and spend time and money in this region. The completed trail will be roughly 77 miles long, hardly a single day trip. Visitors will require lodging, meals, gasoline and provisions.
What could a completed trail mean for the Pikes Peak region? Might it be celebrated the way the Colorado Trail, Tahoe Rim Trail or even the Appalachian Trail are used and revered by adventurers throughout the world?
America’s Mountain deserves respect and appreciation from all angles and sides, as does the wildlife it feeds and shelters. For that reason, the trail will not meander through bighorn sheep lambing regions and will stay well below their normal habitat.
Balancing recreation and preservation is a difficult and delicate dance. But when done well, the payoff can be impressive.