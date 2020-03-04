AUTO LICENSING & REGISTRATION

Teller County Vehicle Registration

• Cripple Creek Office, 689-2951

101 W. Bennett Ave.

Cripple Creek 80813

• Woodland Park Office, 689-2951

800 Research Drive

Woodland Park 80863

Driver’s Licenses

• Driver’s License Office, 520-6240

200 S. Cascade Ave. Colorado Springs 80903

car.elpasoco.com

• Driver’s License Office, 303-205-5694

2447 N. Union Blvd. Colorado Springs 80909

colorado.gov/pacific/dmv

• Driver’s License Office, 520-6240

8830 N. Union Blvd. Colorado Springs 80920

car.elpasoco.com

• Driver’s License Office

5650 Industrial Place, Suite 100

Colorado Springs 80916

car.elpasoco.com

• Colorado Springs Citizens Service Center, 520-6240

1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road Colorado Springs 80907

car.elpasoco.com

FIRE DEPARTMENTS

• Cripple Creek Fire and Emergency, 689-0240

147 E. Bennett Ave. Cripple Creek 80813

cityofcripplecreek.com/departments/fire-emergency-services

• Divide Fire Protection District, 687-8773

103 Cedar Mountain Road

Divide 80814

dividefire.com

• Florissant Fire

& Rescue, 748-3909

2606 U.S. Highway 24

Florissant 80816

florissantfire.com

• Four Mile Fire

Protection District,

689-3417

8437 County Road 11

Florissant 80816

fourmilefire.net

• Green Mountain Falls – Chipita Park Fire

Protection District,

684-2293

Green Mountain Falls Station, 10380 Ute Pass Ave.

Green Mountain Falls 80819

• Chipita Park Station, Chipita Park Road and Uneda Road

Cascade-Chipita Park 80809

5280fire.com/home/colorado-fire-apparatus-stations/el-paso-county/green-mountain-falls-chipita-park-fire-protection-district/

• Lake George Fire Protection District, 748-3022

8951 County Road 90

Lake George 80827

lakegeorgefire.com

• Mountain Communities Fire District

- Station 1 (Turkey Rock), 687-1389

869 Appleby Drive

Woodland Park 80863

- Station 2 (Westcreek), 1-303-647-2361

15000 Westcreek Road

Sedalia 80135

- Station 3 (Lutheran Valley Ranch), 687-2766

13 Ellison Road

Woodland Park 80863

mountaincommunitiesvfd.com

• NE Teller County Fire Protection District, 687-1866

1010 Evergreen Heights Drive

Woodland Park 80863

netellerfire.org

• Victor Volunteer Fire Department, 698-2886

500 Victor Ave. Victor 80860

cityofvictor.com/fire-department

POLICE DEPARTMENTS

• Emergency 911

• Cripple Creek Police Department, 689-2655

101 E. Bennett Ave.

Cripple Creek 80813

cityofcripplecreek.com/departments/police-department

• Teller County Sheriff’s Office, 687-9652

11400 Highway 24

Divide 80814

tellercountysheriff.com

• Woodland Park Police Department, 687-9262

911 Tamarac Parkway

Woodland Park 80863

city-woodlandpark.org/home/police-department

CITY GOVERNMENT

Cripple Creek

• City Hall, 689-2502

337 E. Bennett Ave.

Cripple Creek 80813

cityofcripplecreek.com

• Cripple Creek City Council, 689-2502

- Mayor Milford Ashworth

City Council:

- Tom Litherland

- Meghan Rozell

- Charles Solomone

- Melissa Trenary

Green Mountain Falls

• Town Hall, 684-9414

10615 Unit B

Green Mountain Falls Road

Green Mountain Falls 80819

colorado.gov/pacific/greenmountainfalls

• Green Mountain Falls Board of Trustees

- Mayor Jane Newberry, gmfnewberry@gmail.com

Board of Trustees:

- Mayor Pro Tem Tyler Stevens, gmf@tymosaco.net

- Katharine Guthrie, gmfguthrie@gmail.com

- Margaret Peterson, gmftrustee.peterson@gmail.com

- Chris Quinn, gmfcquinn@gmail.com

Victor

• City Hall, 689-2284

500 Victor Ave.

Victor 80860

cityofvictor.com

• Victor City Council, 689-2284

- Mayor Bruce Davis, bdavis@cityofvictor.com

City Council:

- Council Ward 1, Byron L. Hakes, bhakes@cityofvictor.com

- Council Ward 1, Mark Gregory, mgregory@cityofvictor.com

- Council Ward 2, Barbara Manning, bmanning@cityofvictor.com

- Council Ward 2, Michelle Wirtz, mstevens@cityofvictor.com

Woodland Park

• City Hall, 687-9246

220 W. South Ave.

Woodland Park 80863

city-woodlandpark.org

• Woodland Park City Council, 687-9246

- Mayor Neil Levy, nlevy@city-woodlandpark.org

City Council:

- Mayor Pro Tem Val Carr, vcarr@city-woodlandpark.org

- Kellie Case, kcase@city-woodlandpark.org

- Hilary LaBarre, hlabarre@city-woodlandpark.org

- Darwin Naccarato, dnaccarato@city-woodlandpark.org

- Noel Sawyer, nsawyer@city-woodlandpark.org

- Paul Saunier, psaunier@city-woodlandpark.org

LIBRARIES

Pikes Peak Library District

• Ute Pass Library, 531-6333, ext. 7011

8010 Severy Road

Cascade 80809

ppld.org/ute-pass-library

Rampart Library District

• Florissant Public Library, 748-3939

334 Circle Dr.

Florissant 80816

rampart.colibraries.org

• Woodland Park Public Library, 687-9281

218 E. Midland Ave.

Woodland Park 80863

rampart.colibraries.org

Southern Teller County School/Public Library District

• Franklin Ferguson Memorial Library, 689-2800

410 B. St.

Cripple Creek 80813

• Victor Public Library, 689-2011

124 S. Third St.

Victor 80860

SCHOOLS

• Cripple Creek-Victor District Office, 689-2685

410 N. B St.

Cripple Creek 80813

ccvschools.com

• Lake George Charter School, 748-3911

38874 U.S. Highway 24

Lake George 80827

lakegeorgecharterschool.org

• Park County RE-2 District Office, 836-3111

640 Hathaway St.

Fairplay 80440

parkcountyre2.org

• Woodland Park District Office, 686-2000

155 Panther Way

Woodland Park 80863

wpsdk12.org

SENIOR RESOURCES

• Aspen Mine Center, 689-3584

166 E. Bennett Ave.

Cripple Creek 80813

aspenminecenter.org

• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments –

Area Agency on Aging, 471-2096

14 S. Chestnut St.

Colorado Springs 80905

ppacg.org/aging

• Teller Senior Coalition, 687-3330

750 E. U.S. Highway 24, Building 2, Suite 100

Woodland Park 80863

tellerseniorcoalition.org

• Woodland Park Senior Organization, 687-3877

321 N. Pine St.

Woodland Park 80863

woodlandparkseniors.com

UTILITIES

• Black Hills Energy, 888-890-5554

blackhillsenergy.com

• Cripple Creek Water & Waste Department, 689-2502

337 E. Bennett Ave.

Cripple Creek 80813

• Florissant Water & Sanitation District, 748-3565

2244 W. U.S. Highway 24

Florissant 80816

colorado.gov/pacific/florissantwsd

• Intermountain Rural Electric Association — IREA, 800-332-9540 800 N. CO Highway 67

Woodland Park 80863;

and 5496 N. U.S. Highway 85

Sedalia 80135

irea.coop

• Teller County Water & Sanitation District, 687-0761

Woodland Park 80863

tellerwater1.com

• City of Victor Public Works, 689-3464

500 Victor Ave.

Victor 80860

• Woodland Park Water & Sewer Services, 686-5208

220 W. South Ave.

Woodland Park 80863

city-woodlandpark.org/utilities

Tags

Load comments