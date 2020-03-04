AUTO LICENSING & REGISTRATION
Teller County Vehicle Registration
• Cripple Creek Office, 689-2951
101 W. Bennett Ave.
Cripple Creek 80813
• Woodland Park Office, 689-2951
800 Research Drive
Woodland Park 80863
Driver’s Licenses
• Driver’s License Office, 520-6240
200 S. Cascade Ave. Colorado Springs 80903
• Driver’s License Office, 303-205-5694
2447 N. Union Blvd. Colorado Springs 80909
• Driver’s License Office, 520-6240
8830 N. Union Blvd. Colorado Springs 80920
• Driver’s License Office
5650 Industrial Place, Suite 100
Colorado Springs 80916
• Colorado Springs Citizens Service Center, 520-6240
1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road Colorado Springs 80907
FIRE DEPARTMENTS
• Cripple Creek Fire and Emergency, 689-0240
147 E. Bennett Ave. Cripple Creek 80813
cityofcripplecreek.com/departments/fire-emergency-services
• Divide Fire Protection District, 687-8773
103 Cedar Mountain Road
Divide 80814
• Florissant Fire
& Rescue, 748-3909
2606 U.S. Highway 24
Florissant 80816
• Four Mile Fire
Protection District,
689-3417
8437 County Road 11
Florissant 80816
• Green Mountain Falls – Chipita Park Fire
Protection District,
684-2293
Green Mountain Falls Station, 10380 Ute Pass Ave.
Green Mountain Falls 80819
• Chipita Park Station, Chipita Park Road and Uneda Road
Cascade-Chipita Park 80809
5280fire.com/home/colorado-fire-apparatus-stations/el-paso-county/green-mountain-falls-chipita-park-fire-protection-district/
• Lake George Fire Protection District, 748-3022
8951 County Road 90
Lake George 80827
• Mountain Communities Fire District
- Station 1 (Turkey Rock), 687-1389
869 Appleby Drive
Woodland Park 80863
- Station 2 (Westcreek), 1-303-647-2361
15000 Westcreek Road
Sedalia 80135
- Station 3 (Lutheran Valley Ranch), 687-2766
13 Ellison Road
Woodland Park 80863
• NE Teller County Fire Protection District, 687-1866
1010 Evergreen Heights Drive
Woodland Park 80863
• Victor Volunteer Fire Department, 698-2886
500 Victor Ave. Victor 80860
cityofvictor.com/fire-department
POLICE DEPARTMENTS
• Emergency 911
• Cripple Creek Police Department, 689-2655
101 E. Bennett Ave.
Cripple Creek 80813
cityofcripplecreek.com/departments/police-department
• Teller County Sheriff’s Office, 687-9652
11400 Highway 24
Divide 80814
• Woodland Park Police Department, 687-9262
911 Tamarac Parkway
Woodland Park 80863
city-woodlandpark.org/home/police-department
CITY GOVERNMENT
Cripple Creek
• City Hall, 689-2502
337 E. Bennett Ave.
Cripple Creek 80813
• Cripple Creek City Council, 689-2502
- Mayor Milford Ashworth
City Council:
- Tom Litherland
- Meghan Rozell
- Charles Solomone
- Melissa Trenary
Green Mountain Falls
• Town Hall, 684-9414
10615 Unit B
Green Mountain Falls Road
Green Mountain Falls 80819
colorado.gov/pacific/greenmountainfalls
• Green Mountain Falls Board of Trustees
- Mayor Jane Newberry, gmfnewberry@gmail.com
Board of Trustees:
- Mayor Pro Tem Tyler Stevens, gmf@tymosaco.net
- Katharine Guthrie, gmfguthrie@gmail.com
- Margaret Peterson, gmftrustee.peterson@gmail.com
- Chris Quinn, gmfcquinn@gmail.com
Victor
• City Hall, 689-2284
500 Victor Ave.
Victor 80860
• Victor City Council, 689-2284
- Mayor Bruce Davis, bdavis@cityofvictor.com
City Council:
- Council Ward 1, Byron L. Hakes, bhakes@cityofvictor.com
- Council Ward 1, Mark Gregory, mgregory@cityofvictor.com
- Council Ward 2, Barbara Manning, bmanning@cityofvictor.com
- Council Ward 2, Michelle Wirtz, mstevens@cityofvictor.com
Woodland Park
• City Hall, 687-9246
220 W. South Ave.
Woodland Park 80863
• Woodland Park City Council, 687-9246
- Mayor Neil Levy, nlevy@city-woodlandpark.org
City Council:
- Mayor Pro Tem Val Carr, vcarr@city-woodlandpark.org
- Kellie Case, kcase@city-woodlandpark.org
- Hilary LaBarre, hlabarre@city-woodlandpark.org
- Darwin Naccarato, dnaccarato@city-woodlandpark.org
- Noel Sawyer, nsawyer@city-woodlandpark.org
- Paul Saunier, psaunier@city-woodlandpark.org
LIBRARIES
Pikes Peak Library District
• Ute Pass Library, 531-6333, ext. 7011
8010 Severy Road
Cascade 80809
Rampart Library District
• Florissant Public Library, 748-3939
334 Circle Dr.
Florissant 80816
• Woodland Park Public Library, 687-9281
218 E. Midland Ave.
Woodland Park 80863
Southern Teller County School/Public Library District
• Franklin Ferguson Memorial Library, 689-2800
410 B. St.
Cripple Creek 80813
• Victor Public Library, 689-2011
124 S. Third St.
Victor 80860
SCHOOLS
• Cripple Creek-Victor District Office, 689-2685
410 N. B St.
Cripple Creek 80813
• Lake George Charter School, 748-3911
38874 U.S. Highway 24
Lake George 80827
• Park County RE-2 District Office, 836-3111
640 Hathaway St.
Fairplay 80440
• Woodland Park District Office, 686-2000
155 Panther Way
Woodland Park 80863
SENIOR RESOURCES
• Aspen Mine Center, 689-3584
166 E. Bennett Ave.
Cripple Creek 80813
• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments –
Area Agency on Aging, 471-2096
14 S. Chestnut St.
Colorado Springs 80905
• Teller Senior Coalition, 687-3330
750 E. U.S. Highway 24, Building 2, Suite 100
Woodland Park 80863
• Woodland Park Senior Organization, 687-3877
321 N. Pine St.
Woodland Park 80863
UTILITIES
• Black Hills Energy, 888-890-5554
• Cripple Creek Water & Waste Department, 689-2502
337 E. Bennett Ave.
Cripple Creek 80813
• Florissant Water & Sanitation District, 748-3565
2244 W. U.S. Highway 24
Florissant 80816
colorado.gov/pacific/florissantwsd
• Intermountain Rural Electric Association — IREA, 800-332-9540 800 N. CO Highway 67
Woodland Park 80863;
and 5496 N. U.S. Highway 85
Sedalia 80135
irea.coop
• Teller County Water & Sanitation District, 687-0761
Woodland Park 80863
• City of Victor Public Works, 689-3464
500 Victor Ave.
Victor 80860
• Woodland Park Water & Sewer Services, 686-5208
220 W. South Ave.
Woodland Park 80863