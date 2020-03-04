True or not, the legend of why donkeys roam around the streets of Cripple Creek is part of the charm of a place like no other. The story begins in the old days of gold mining in the late 19th century, when donkeys worked underground hauling materials, beasts of burden who often went blind.
“They never saw the light of day,” said Curt Sorenson, president of the Two Mile High Club, a nonprofit organization that cares for the donkeys 24/7, 365 days a year.
But one day, President Teddy Roosevelt toured the site and asked how often the donkeys get fresh air. Shocked at the “never” response, Roosevelt requested — maybe commanded — that the miners release the donkeys. And thus, the legend took root.
“The saying goes that if you can see a stout leg on a donkey it’s probably a descendant from the mine donkeys,” Sorenson said, adding that the donkeys of the mining days had stout legs. “We’ll call them ‘heritage donkeys,’ but the donkeys of today are primarily rescues.”
Eventually, donkeys running loose got the attention of business owners who, in 1931, founded the Two Mile High Club, originally called the Mile High Club. Today, donkeys run free from May to October, when they are taken to a shelter on 20 acres adjacent to Mountain Adventure Park on County Road 89.
“The club built a barn and the fire department hauls water out there,” Sorenson said. “We feed those donkeys twice a day (and) provide them with their medication as needed.”
The club’s volunteer members provide shelter, feed, veterinary and farrier care.
“We have electricity out there so we can heat the water. We spend about $2,000 a year for electricity,” he said.
When the donkeys are in shelter, people follow the herd.
“We built a three-sided feeding platform this past year so the donkeys can get all the way around,” Sorenson said. “People feed the donkeys treats, apples and carrots.”
When the donkeys roam all summer and return to the shelter in October, it’s evident that people have been giving them junk food: bread or Cheetos, for instance.
“That’s totally not acceptable,” said Peggy Sorenson, the club’s treasurer. “It’s a constant issue to make certain they get the right treats.”
During the warm months, the donkeys feed on grass in open fields and perhaps a few yards.
“We count them to make sure everybody is there,” Peggy Sorenson said.
Like the people who work for the U.S. Postal Service, the club members are tough, travel through rain, sleet, snow or hail to feed the donkeys in the shelter.
“We can’t take a break. Even if it’s snowing or freezing, we gotta do it,” said Ellen Moore, the club’s secretary.
The three credit the club’s vice president, Mark Green, for doing the bulk of the feeding these days.
In rescuing donkeys to join the herd, the members don’t expect a two-for-one deal, like the time the female carried a surprise — a baby, Deckers, born in June in a resident’s backyard.
“It was a big deal. The fire department was there,” Peggy Sorenson said with a laugh. “Normally, we don’t have baby donkeys.”
Along with hoof care by a farrier, the donkeys have regular treatments for their teeth, called “floating their teeth,” which is done with a rasp on a wheel to stunt the ongoing growth.
“You go in there and grind their teeth down flat,” Curt Sorenson said, as Moore added: “You’d have to see it to believe it.”
With the death of Shamus last year and the 40-year-old Jenny Jan. 3, the herd is down to 13.
“We’d been giving Jenny extra care,” Peggy Sorenson said.
The club’s main fundraisers are Donkey Derby Days — this year’s is June 27 and 28 — and the Aspen Tours, the last weekend of September and the first week of October.
“Depending on how those events go, that determines our ability to sustain the care,” Moore said.
New on the club’s list is offering the opportunity to sponsor a donkey, to fill gaps when the aspen tours fail to attract enough takers — especially last year when the leaves refused to cooperate, remaining green for that first weekend.
The club attracts interest from all over the world, with its Facebook and web pages.
For information about joining the club, email them at twomilehighclub@gmail.com or tour their website, cripplecreekdonkeys.com.