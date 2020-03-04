Author Linda Wommack’s newest book, “Cripple Creek, Bob Womack and the Greatest Gold Camp on Earth,” brings a fresh approach to the beloved story of Bob Womack’s historic contribution to the Cripple Creek gold rush and the establishment of what became to be known as “The Greatest Gold Camp on Earth.”
Although a well-known story to the communities of Cripple Creek and Teller County, Wommack’s deep research into family roots tells the tale of a man driven with the desire to show the world that his instincts and intuition told him that gold truly did exist on Pikes Peak.
The story of Bob Womack and his place and time in history is told through the prism of Wommack’s family heritage as they headed west to the Colorado Rocky Mountains, interwoven with historical events that occurred following the first gold rush to the area in 1859, which turned out to be a bust; hence the origin of the famous phrase, “Pikes Peak or Bust.” The story then goes beyond Womack’s role, taking the reader to the establishment of the “Greatest Gold Camp on Earth” and the roles that the cities of Cripple Creek and Victor play today with the modern mining practices of Newmont Gold Corporation as well as Cripple Creek’s transition to a gaming town.
Wommack’s journey was inspired by her mother’s research into their family’s genealogy and continued over 20 to 25 years as she delved deeper into her relative’s motivations, tribulations and accomplishments, as well as his character, which goes well beyond the caricature of a drunk man who sold his claim for $500.
Weaving facts drawn from her research into newspaper articles, history books and family oral history, Wommack has written an interesting and highly readable story that dispels myths and brings to light new insights into her relative and the historic and turbulent times during which he lived.
“The most recent books regarding the history of Cripple Creek and the gold rush were written 30 to 40 years ago. Everyone talks about the gold. I wanted to bring a fresh take on the old history,” Wommack said.
Just as her relative sat horseback on his white steed, Whistler, as he wandered along the slopes and draws while herding cattle on the lands surrounding his family homestead, Wommack has walked the Gold King mine site at Poverty Gulch and touched the cabin walls where Bob Womack lived and worked the Gold King Mine.
Wommack said that as she looked around at his amazing accomplishments over a century later, she “had a serene feeling that spoke to her, saying, ‘This is what you did, Bob.’
“He spent 20 years looking for gold. He knew the geology. His keen eye would catch the glimmer of the float and he would follow it upstream in search of its source, ultimately all the way up to Poverty Gulch.”
So much has been written about Bob Womack’s life, yet Linda Wommack brings new research to the reader in the essence of his drive and struggles through sweat and blood, staking his claim October 20, 1890 when he struck gold. The ore from the Gold King mine assayed for $250 a ton, a rich find.
“(The book) is about the struggles of a man’s belief and believing in his goal to find gold. Once he found that gold, it wasn’t about getting rich. It was about knowing he was right. Twenty years later, he was proven to be right all along. That’s the essence of Bob Womack,” Wommack said.
“Cripple Creek, Bob Womack and the Greatest Gold Camp on Earth” is complete with historic photos and numerous footnotes, and includes a forward by Dr. Thomas J. Noel, Colorado State Historian.
For publishing information, contact Rhyolite Press LLC, in Colorado Springs, at rhyolitepress.com, or call 719-359-2428.