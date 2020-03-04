The tiny picturesque town of Green Mountain Falls is known for hosting several year-round family oriented events amid nature’s lush environment and a personable, laid-back community.
One event, the acclaimed annual Green Box Arts Festival, showcases public art installations and activities designed to offer citizens the ultimate creative experience. Through this event, the GBAF provides artists and visitors with an opportunity to celebrate the best of today’s innovative creators, nurture creativity and explore new artistic frontiers in the region’s natural beauty.
Additionally, the popular sights and sounds spectacle hosts activities, concerts, classes and performances at several locations throughout the town. Scheduled for Friday, June 26 to Saturday, July 4, this year’s event is expected to draw approximately 1,000 visitors, said GBAF Marketing Director Rachel Shortt.
“The festival is important for the local community and the arts as it encourages artists, residents and visitors to participate in the creative arts in the natural beauty of Green Mountain Falls,” Shortt said.
Located 11 miles west of Colorado Springs on W. U.S. Highway 24 at 7,800 feet, Green Mountain Falls was established as a resort destination in the 1800s. The town became one of Colorado’s best-kept secrets, known chiefly to locals and families who for generations have visited this quiet hole-in-the-wall locale. Today, the town is home to about 800 residents.
Blake and Christian Keesee, along with Larry Keigwin, founded the GBAF in 2009. Their goal was to bring nationally acclaimed artists to the community, and provide workshops and studio for the lesser-knowns while encouraging visitors to explore all the town has to offer.
The festival has showcased the works of installation artists Janet Echelman, Spencer Finch and Tomás Saraceno, and sculptors Olafur Eliasson, Jason Hackenwerth and Ben Roth. The Colorado Springs Youth Symphony has conducted numerous concerts, and Caleb Chapman’s Crescent Super Band and Haunted Wind Chimes also have performed here.
“We are delighted to embark upon the 12th year of our festival, bringing exceptional installation art, dance, music and various classes to Green Mountain Falls. We are proud to offer unique opportunities and immersive art experiences to residents and visitors, creating a diverse cultural outlet in beautiful Green Mountain Falls,” Christian Keesee said.
Pikes Peak region artist Pard Morrison is this year’s featured installation artist. Described as a geometric abstractionist working in aluminum, he will display a single decorative 10-foot-by-15-inch-by-15-inch column.
Morrison fabricates his work out of welded aluminum and fires colors onto the surface of his work. Each color block is individually masked, hand applied by brush and fired in a giant industrial oven to cure the pigments, Morrison said.
“I feel at home installing my work outside of the white box gallery and museum vernacular commonly associated with contemporary art installation and experience. It is my hope that after experiencing my piece, people will leave with a sense of mystery and joy,” Morrison said.
A GBAF representative will be available to lead folks on an installation art walk. Dancers from New York City’s prestigious Studio Company of American Ballet Theatre will offer two dance performances. Local musicians The ReMINDers will headline the music bill, and Jim Raughton will offer a historic look at art in the area.
A Pooch Parade fundraiser and family-oriented activities also will be offered. This includes a music camp, pie cooking demo, tamale cooking, wine pairing and yoga. Also, folks can fish Gazebo Lake as feel-good FM radio classics fill the air.
This year’s gala will conclude with a Fourth of July block party and outdoor concert featuring Kyle Dillingham and Horseshoe Road. Festival donations go toward Green Mountain Falls and Ute Pass cultural events.
Program Manager Sean O’Connell hopes the festival teaches visitors how necessary the arts are for communities to thrive. O’Connell also hopes visitors leave the festival with a renewed commitment to create, experience, and support the arts, he said.
“One thing I am most looking forward to is working with participants of the new Artist in Residence program. With the addition of this program, great art will be created and experienced year-round in Green Mountain Falls,” O’Connell said.
Shortt added, “We hope to provide something of interest for all ages to enjoy a variety of art forms in this inspiring atmosphere.”
Stones, Bones and Wood gallery owner Ken Nord praised the festival’s dance clinics and performances. “I never appreciated dance before, but do now.”
Maryann Keller, who attended last year’s bash, summed it up best. “This sleepy little town comes alive with this festival.”
To learn more, call 719-465-3065 or 719-219-5144, visit facebook.com/greenbox.arts, or email info@greenboxarts.org.