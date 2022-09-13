WOODLAND PARK • Teller Business Builders, a networking group of professionals, recently presented donations of $400 each to two nonprofit organizations: Community Cupboard of Woodland Park and Choices Pregnancy Resource Center.
“One of the things that separates us from other business organizations is that we give back to the community through volunteering and supporting local organizations,” said Erik Dartsch, president.
Community Cupboard
A nonprofit organization run exclusively by volunteers, the Community Cupboard of Woodland Park is a resource for people in times of need.
In August, the cupboard provided food packages for 66 families, five of them new clients, said Susan Tanner, who, with Sharron Langhart, manages the operations.
Speaking at the Aug. 26 Teller Business Builders meeting, Tanner accepted a $400 check from the group.
She also relayed good news: After a year and a half without a paid executive director or staff, the organization recently paid off the mortgage on its building at 414 N. Colorado 67.
The cupboard relies on City Market, Safeway, Natural Grocers, Loaf ‘N Jug and Outpost Feed & Ranch Supply, to name a few, to keep the shelves stocked. “We also feed our four-legged friends,” Tanner said.
Tanner’s report to the group, in some ways, is a mirror or the times. During the pandemic lockdown, when businesses shut down and laid off employees, the number of Community Cupboard clients increased, she said.
But with businesses now open and employing people, the nonprofit now sees fewer clients, but the clients they do have now have more needs.
“We also help the homeless,” she said.
“We have quite a few here.”
Without that monthly mortgage payment, the volunteers were able to purchase a commercial freezer, update the lighting system and buy sturdy shelves to hold all the food.
Along with canned and packaged products, the cupboard provides fresh produce grown in beds in the backyard.
A tour with Langhart shows off the gardening skills of the volunteers, who are producing potatoes, tomatoes, zucchini, onions and basil.
Choices
A resource for adults and teenagers who have unplanned pregnancies, Choices Pregnancy Resource Center provides emotional sustenance as well as physical help.
With offices in Woodland Park and Cripple Creek, the nonprofit holds educational classes at both high schools. “We talk about healthy relationships,” said Teresa Diamond, Choices’ executive director.
Choices’ does pregnancy testing and hosts classes for new parents, said Diamond, speaking at the recent meeting of Teller Business Builders, which donated $400 to the organization.
Choices’ services are free and include baby boutiques that provide opportunities for mothers to earn “baby bucks” to buy items for the baby, Diamond said.
Many of Choices’ clients are uninsured and can access baby supplies at both offices. “We’ve also added general-use items a parent might need who is struggling to get by,” she said, speaking later in her office in Woodland Park. “The average person we serve here is probably from 19 to 25 years old.”
Choices’ clients are paired with a volunteer mentor. “Our mentors are adults who have raised their own children and have a heart of compassion for these young parents and want to help guide them through this,” she said.
The organization relies on grants, donations and fundraisers to continue to serve their clients.
On Oct. 7, Choices will host the “Where’s Your Treasure” Discovery Dinner” from 6 to 9 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Colorado Springs. For information and to register, go to choicesco.com.