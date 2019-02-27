Welcome, everyone. This new column is dedicated to the art and science of cooking in Colorado. My chef partner, Jocelyn Albrizzi, and I are graduates of the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) in Hyde Park, N.Y. We chose to attend the CIA because we shared a passion for creating great experiences for food-loving Coloradans. In this regular column, we will detail both the art and science of cooking, baking and brewing to help you, dear reader, make great tasting dishes at home.
Because we love our profession, we also hope our insights will help parents teach their kids about the biological and physical science behind a great meal.
Today’s recipe is for creating mayonnaise at home. The science behind the mayo is creating an emulsion of fat in a solution. In simple terms, an emulsion breaks a fat into very small spheres, which are strongly held by the surface tension of the fat. (Surface tension is why water curls up the side of glass). These small particles of fat can be mixed into a fluid, like water or lemon juice, without separating. This same principle is why latex, a rubber, can stay mixed in a paint can for an extended amount of time, and why brushes can be washed in water.
For mayonnaise, we will use a food processor because if you try to use a regular blender, your mayonnaise will emulsify at the bottom, but not at the top.
The ratio is one egg yolk, one tablespoon of lemon juice and one tablespoon of water per cup of oil, so you can adjust the number of egg yolks based on how much mayonnaise you want to make.
Mix the egg yolk(s) (mostly fat) and a pinch of mustard powder on high, and slowly pour in a tablespoon(s) of lemon juice (an acid) with a tablespoon(s) of water until the emulsion takes on a firm, off-white appearance.
Slowly stream in the oil (use a neutral oil, like vegetable oil, so your mayo doesn’t take on the flavor of the oil). If it becomes too thick, add more water to make sure the mixture holds. You will be looking for a glossy sheen. Salt to taste.
As a back-up: If the mixture breaks down for any reason, put it aside, start again by blending an egg yolk and add the lemon juice to create that emulsion again, then slowly add the “not perfect” egg yolk/oil mixture into the food processor so it can start over, creating the perfect consistency of mayonnaise.
Some other interesting facts: fats rarely go bad, which explains why mayonnaise lasts so long in the refrigerator, and why old country cooks could keep a jar of bacon fat next to their stoves. Today, chefs are a bit more cautious and refrigerate everything, just to be safe.
Finally, you can make several small batches of the homemade mayo, and add flavoring like roasted garlic puree, chipotle peppers or any flavor you like. Remember, when adding anything with a moisture content, the water/lemon juice ratio needs to be adjusted. These flavored mayonnaises are called aiolis.
Ross Derby graduated with two degrees from the Culinary Institute of America, with a focus on culinary arts and business management. Previously, he oversaw the opening of a 210-seat brewpub at the Orlando airport that did $23 million in sales. Currently, he co-owns and manages the Iron Tree Restaurant and is the brewmaster for Funky Town Brewery in Florissant.