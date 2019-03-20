Teller Bites: The art and science of curing and smoking meats
This week, we’re going to dive into the art and science behind curing meat. Curing involves packing meat in salt and sugar — they are both hygroscopic, meaning they pull out moisture. That’s why salt used to be worth its weight in gold right?
Smoking is also a primitive technique, which involves using heat — again, to remove moisture. Most bacon cures include Instacure No. 1, a nitrate (to preserve and give a pink color). Removing this ingredient won’t affect the quality of the product, and makes it healthier. The Iron Tree restaurant just uses 10 parts salt to eight parts brown sugar, mixed thoroughly, to cure large pork bellies (an 8-ounce cure to 10 pounds of pork belly). The pork belly is refrigerated for a week to 10 days. Water seeps out of the meat and it needs to be massaged, to reapply the cure into the meat again every other day. Before smoking, the pork belly is rinsed, soaked in warm water for 30 minutes (to pull out excess saltiness), then dried and placed in a hot smokey oven at 185 degrees, where it stays until the internal temperature reaches 155 degrees.
When cool, slice the pork belly to desired thickness. The meat will last up to two weeks in the refrigerator, or it can be frozen. The curing and smoking pulls out moisture from the meat (7 to 8 percent) and also serves to concentrate the meat flavor. Some substitutes for the sweetness in the cure are honey, maple syrup and granulated sugar.
So what’s the difference between bacon and Canadian bacon, you may wonder? Canadian bacon uses a salt/sugar brine solution. The brine allows the meat to retain more moisture when it’s cooked, so there is less concentration of meat flavor, but the meat is infused with more of the brine flavor, so it tastes stronger. Packages marked with a percentage of solution added, and that solution is the brine. It increases the weight of the meat you are buying.
You’ve probably heard of “dry aged” meats like prosciutto, or its better brother, Iberico ham (pigs fed entirely on acorns). They are first packed in salt, then hung in a dry environment (cave) until the exterior skin is crusty, up to five years. The skin is removed, presenting the delicately cured melt-in-your-mouth meat, served very thinly sliced due to the concentration of flavor.
Ross Derby graduated with two degrees from the Culinary Institute of America, with a focus on culinary arts and business management. Previously, he oversaw the opening of a 210-seat brewpub at the Orlando airport that did $23 million in sales. Currently, he co-owns and manages the Iron Tree Restaurant and is the brewmaster for Funky Town Brewery in Florissant.