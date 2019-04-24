Teller Bites: Perfection means quality ingredients in baking, and it makes a difference
Let’s talk butter for a second, which has high levels of saturated fat but zero trans-fat and imparts the luscious crispness and taste to cookies and crusts. Margarine, contrastingly, is an emulsion of vegetable oil in water. Cool fact: the word margarine comes from the Latin word for pearls, because the emulsified oil trapped in the watery base looks likes microscopic pearls. So, unlike butter, margarine is water-heavy, which means cookies will be thin and expand outward on the baking sheet. Also, many stick margarines use trans-fats to stay hard on the countertop — as you know, trans-fats are probably not the healthiest. Butter triumphs over margarine every time in baking, which is why we only use pure butter at the Iron Tree.
Other fabulous, delicious fats include egg yolks and cream, which provide extra nutrients and moistness in many treats. For example, my bread pudding, an all-time favorite, is extra moist because I only use egg yolks and heavy cream (not whole eggs or half and half). Those ingredients are actually the rich drippings of crème anglaise (the base for ice cream) which explains the extra richness and moistness. By the way, the Chocolate Florissant and crème brûlée are made with the same quality ingredients too.
Another key baking ingredient is quality flour. I only use potassium bromate-free flours because potassium bromate (KBrO3) is a category 2B carcinogen and banned in Europe and most other countries — except the U.S. Why do bakers use flour with potassium bromate? It chemically bleaches the flour a beautiful white, and also helps relax dough during bulk fermentation (helping it rise). Then, there’s yeast, a living organism which thrives in warm places and feeds on carbohydrates. Yeasts are everywhere, and if naturally occurring yeast is allowed to culture, out come the unique flavors of sourdoughs and sour beers. To prevent off-flavors caused by natural yeasts, use a commercially available yeast for breads to prevent the natural yeasts from colonizing the dough. Here’s the trick: yeast needs warmer temperatures, more food (sugar, honey, agave or malt syrup) and a little extra yeast to give dough the beautiful “oven spring.” Temperature is also critical in helping dough rise (a process called proofing). Select a warmer area away from drafts; this proofing process is what gives gluten its stretch. The more times the dough rises and is kneaded determines its coarseness. Proof it once for a coarse bread, or twice for a finer bread. Iron Tree only uses all natural flours and additives for our doughs and breads.
And lastly, what about vanilla? I always use real vanilla extract. It comes from pods that take years for the plants to produce, and the cultivation is labor-intensive, so that’s why it’s more expensive. Imitation vanilla is derived from coal tar and creates a bitter aftertaste, and it takes at least twice the amount of imitation vanilla to equal the taste of the real stuff. In my bakery, we use only real Madagascar vanilla for treats like our cinnamon roll frosting and filling. You can taste the difference.
We could also talk about quality chocolate as an ingredient — but that is an entire article in itself. Stay tuned!
Jocelyn Albrizzi graduated with a two degrees from the Culinary Institute of America, with a focus on business management and providing bakery and pastry morsels to patrons. She has managed the Porto Fino hotel, a four-diamond property in Orlando, Fla., and has also run several restaurants and bars. She co-owns and manages the Iron Tree Restaurant and Funky Town Brewery in Florissant.